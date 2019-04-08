WIND POINT — The Wind Point community is invited to meet the finalists for the village administrator/clerk-treasurer position at a public reception at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Village Hall (Lighthouse).
This will be an informal gathering during which community members will be able to meet and greet the several finalists who have been selected by the village’s Personnel, Finance and Insurance Committee, working with the recruiting firm Public Administration Associates.
Light refreshments will be served.
The village has contracted with PAA to find a replacement for Michael Hawes, who left the administrator/clerk-treasurer position in February to become Union Grove’s village administrator. Hawes had served in Wind Point for five years.
