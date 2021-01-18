Wind Point rejects proposal to preserve 3.5 acres of 4403 Main St.

WIND POINT — Following a sale and purchase agreement between the Village of Wind Point and KEW Investments, also known as Korndoerfer Homes, a preservation group is doing everything it can to ensure the maximum of 10 homes outlined in the agreement is not built.
The majority of the Village Board is still fighting the preservation advocates.
Wind Point entered the sale and purchase agreement in September for 4403 Main St., roughly five acres of wooded area near Deepwood Drive in the village. The purchase price was set at $200,000.
Korndoerfer’s conceptual plan divided the property into four single family home lots and one “outlot,” sold to Wind Point residents and married couple Kate and Joe Maurer. Kate founded a Deepwood Preservation Committee that has worked to try to save the lot.
The final site plan, according to the purchase and sale agreement, must include no more than 10 single family homes and 40% green space preserved, and the Maurer purchase would’ve aligned with those guidelines.
However, at its meeting Thursday, the Village Board voted 3-2 to disagree with this concept plan, with trustees Marty Meissner, Janet Bernberg and Jay Hammes voting in favor and Trustee Donald Gloo and President Susan Sanabria voting in opposition. Trustees Casey Jones and Brian Biernat were not present at the meeting, which was held virtually via WebEx due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of the rejection of the conceptual plan, the idea of four single family lots, an outlot and who owns it will need to be revisited. Korndoerfer will need to have a formal subdivision plat approved by the village, and Casey Griffiths, administrator, clerk and treasurer for the village said he anticipates discussion about the plat map to occur at the February Village Board meeting.
Back-and-forth
The sale price for the portion of land the Maurers wanted to buy was set at $100,000.
Joe Maurer already paid $25,000 in nonrefundable earnest money. The plan is that the Maurers would hold onto the property for a few months while they start a 501©3 nonprofit. The nonprofit would then purchase the property from Joe and Kate.
“We’re going to make it iron clad – that whatever we’re buying is going to remain untouched,” Joe said. “I pledged $25,000 that I plan on losing … I’m the one that will be putting my neck on the chopping block, and Kate, to make this happen. And we have no problems doing it.”
The nonprofit would likely be made up of Deepwood Preservation Committee supporters. Supporters have already pledged more than $55,000 toward the purchase, Kate Maurer said.
“When the opportunity arrived, finally, for us to purchase any part of the land for conservancy purposes, I was over the moon,” Kate said. “St. Francis of Assisi must’ve heard our prayers because a guardian angel came forward with a short term loan for the initial purchase of almost three-and-a-half acres of the woods.”
She urged the board to approve the transaction between the couple and Korndoerfer.
Village President Susan Sanabria said in her opinion that the board isn’t ready to make a decision because of her reservations of the ability to raise money to buy the property and how well a nonprofit would stand the test of time as people move.
“I’m very worried about that and where that would go because the responsibility of that property would evolve back to the village,” Sanabria said.
“It’s not about raising the money, Susan,” Joe responded. “I have the money in my checking account. I can write a check tomorrow for $100,000 and buy the property … I can afford this land. I’m not going to be completely destitute after this is done.”
Trustee Janet Bernberg said she was concerned about the upkeep of the property.
Kate said she and her husband, as well as volunteers, would get rid of the trees that could potentially fall down onto Deepwood Drive. The invasive species would be gradually removed so they wouldn’t “choke out” healthy, native greenery, she said.
“Our goal is not to have a manicured lawn at all,” Kate said. They want the land to preserve it and protect it from development, she said. They would take donations of trees that would do well in the lot.
There are no plans at the moment to put a walking trail on the property due to the fact the Maurers would have to maintain it. That would also mean less trees to make room for the path, and safety issues such as falling trees would need to be addressed because the Maurers would have liability.
While there were people attending the virtual meeting supporting both sides, one thing seemed to pop up a few times: compromise.
“I think this represents a real kind of a compromise,” Wind Point resident Emily Miller said, emphasizing that homes can still be built and affect taxes.
“I like the fact that everyone is working toward a compromise,” Trustee Donald Gloo said.