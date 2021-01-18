Wind Point rejects proposal to preserve 3.5 acres of 4403 Main St.

As a result of the rejection of the conceptual plan, the idea of four single family lots, an outlot and who owns it will need to be revisited. Korndoerfer will need to have a formal subdivision plat approved by the village, and Casey Griffiths, administrator, clerk and treasurer for the village said he anticipates discussion about the plat map to occur at the February Village Board meeting.

Back-and-forth

The sale price for the portion of land the Maurers wanted to buy was set at $100,000.

Joe Maurer already paid $25,000 in nonrefundable earnest money. The plan is that the Maurers would hold onto the property for a few months while they start a 501©3 nonprofit. The nonprofit would then purchase the property from Joe and Kate.

“We’re going to make it iron clad – that whatever we’re buying is going to remain untouched,” Joe said. “I pledged $25,000 that I plan on losing … I’m the one that will be putting my neck on the chopping block, and Kate, to make this happen. And we have no problems doing it.”

The nonprofit would likely be made up of Deepwood Preservation Committee supporters. Supporters have already pledged more than $55,000 toward the purchase, Kate Maurer said.