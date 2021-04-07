Wind Point president keeps her seat; only one new board trustee as two incumbents are re-elected

“It was a challenging race and it was a really spirited campaign,” Gloo said. “I’m really humbled. Everyone who ran deserves a lot of credit because everyone wants to do their part to make Wind Point a better place to live.”

Meissner said he was pleased with the results and that the results show that residents are interested in having the whole village run well as opposed to paying attention to one particular issue.

“I’m hoping that we get another two good years out of this,” said Meissner, who has been on the Village Board since 2008. “I’m hoping to follow through as we have been and continue to do the job that’s going to take care of the village the best.”

Habeck said he had been praying for a different outcome of this election, but “There’s no better result than God’s will being done. He decided that we wouldn’t win. If that’s his will, then that’s OK with me.”

He said he is not expecting much change to occur within the Village Board: "The reason I was running was because the board wasn’t listening, and I don’t think that’s going to change."

Maurer said she is generally happy with the election results and is most pleased with Rohrer winning a trustee seat.