Wind Point president keeps her seat; only one new board trustee as two incumbents are re-elected

WIND POINT — One political newcomer has joined two trustee incumbents who were re-elected in the race that ended Tuesday for the Wind Point Village Board. Additionally, Incumbent Village President Susan Sanabria has kept her seat.
Three seats, representing half of the seats on the Wind Point Village Board, were on the ballot. In the running were incumbents Donald Gloo and Martin Meissner, and newcomers Milton Habeck, Kate Maurer and Michael Rohrer. Incumbent Janet Bernberg chose not to run for re-election.
Newcomer Rohrer received the most votes for a trustee candidate Tuesday, totaling 391, Gloo received 369 votes and Meissner received 361 votes, according to unofficial Racine County election results. These three have won the trustee seats.
Maurer took fourth place, with 350 votes and Habeck was fifth with 257 votes.
Sanabria kept her presidency after receiving 354 votes; challenger John Polodna received 308 votes in that race.
“The election results in Wind Point are truly gratifying,” Sanabria said in a statement. “It was a vote of confidence in the leadership of the incumbents. Speaking for Don Gloo, Marty Meissner and myself, we appreciate it very much.”
Sanabria said she appreciates the help from supporters who placed signs in their yards, wrote letters to The Journal Times and spoke with friends and neighbors.
“We will welcome Mike Rohrer to the Village Board, and trust that we can work together in a civil, productive way for the benefit of the entire Village,” she said. “It’s time to get back to the important issues at hand.”
Polodna said this election generated a lot of enthusiasm in the village. He said he’s thankful for everyone who helped him on his presidential campaign or voted for him during his first time running for public office.
“I really think it’s been excellent,” he said. “New leadership is on the horizon. Wind Point is a fantastic village to begin with and I really see tremendous growth coming in the village.”
Trustee candidates react
Rohrer said he was surprised about the results. He plans to speak with Habeck and Maurer to learn from their passion, he said, and plans to also speak with the experienced board members so they can get him “up to speed on the ways of working.”
“I want to thank everyone for their support in electing me as a Wind Point Trustee,” Rohrer said in a statement. “There was a great deal of passion in this election and each person that ran wanted the same thing … continue to make Wind Point a place we all call home.”
Gloo said he’s "really honored" to have been able to serve over the last few years.
“It was a challenging race and it was a really spirited campaign,” Gloo said. “I’m really humbled. Everyone who ran deserves a lot of credit because everyone wants to do their part to make Wind Point a better place to live.”
Meissner said he was pleased with the results and that the results show that residents are interested in having the whole village run well as opposed to paying attention to one particular issue.
“I’m hoping that we get another two good years out of this,” said Meissner, who has been on the Village Board since 2008. “I’m hoping to follow through as we have been and continue to do the job that’s going to take care of the village the best.”
Habeck said he had been praying for a different outcome of this election, but “There’s no better result than God’s will being done. He decided that we wouldn’t win. If that’s his will, then that’s OK with me.”
He said he is not expecting much change to occur within the Village Board: "The reason I was running was because the board wasn’t listening, and I don’t think that’s going to change."
Maurer said she is generally happy with the election results and is most pleased with Rohrer winning a trustee seat.
“He’s an incredible human, he’s absolutely brilliant. He’s all of the things that anyone can ask for and I’m elated that he’s been elected to the Village Board,” Maurer said. “I’m just very grateful and very humbled by all the support I got from my fellow Wind Point neighbors.”
She said she is hoping that during the next election, even more people become inspired to “dip their toes into local government. It’s for everybody. It’s not just for people who’ve had a seat on the local board for the last 30-40 years.”