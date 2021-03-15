Wind Point political newcomer attempting to unseat presidential incumbent

WIND POINT — John Polodna, a political newcomer, is attempting to unseat Susan Sanabria, Wind Point’s presidential incumbent on the April 6 ballot.
Sanabria has served four years in her position.
The term for the position is is two years, from April 2021 to April 2023. Pay is $3,600 annually.
The two candidates running for the presidential seat submitted written responses to two questions, given below.
What do you think are the biggest issues in Wind Point?
POLODNA: Wind Point is a wonderful place to live. It is uniquely situated away from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding big cities. Living here is like living in paradise with friendly neighbors, abundant nature, and beautiful Lake Michigan, plus gorgeous homes, lawns, parks and paths to stroll and enjoy. I want to take this already high quality of life and work to maintain it and make it better.
SANABRIA: The Village Board’s two primary responsibilities are to maintain the low property tax rate, and the breadth and quality of village services.
To keep taxes low, the village carefully paces capital expenditures, closely monitors operating costs, has a lean, cross-trained staff and raises revenue through grants and lighthouse events. Also, the village will carefully oversee two pending redevelopment projects that will provide additional housing opportunities and increase property tax revenue.
To maintain quality services, the village obtains feedback from residents through a regular satisfaction survey, hires highly skilled staff who are dedicated to customer service and considers performance and service when negotiating contract renewals with major service providers. The village also looks for suggestions for new services or amenities to enhance public safety, community interaction or the use of public spaces.
Why should voters choose you as president?
POLODNA: It is really very simple; Wind Pointers love their quiet, friendly, healthy village. I will work every day to keep it that way. I am focused on quality of life issues. I am focused on listening to and communicating with all Wind Pointers. People enjoy working with me. I have always had a great group rally around me and together we have gotten good things done. We have positive goals and positive outcomes for everyone. I believe that any development in the village should preserve the natural beauty and meet the extremely high standards Wind Point has attained in the past.
SANABRIA: I believe running a village is a team sport. Finding the best policy solutions can’t be done without input from our residents, village staff and board and commission members. Accurate information, not misinformation and insults, should guide decisions. Other reasons:
- Village-wide perspective, not a single-issue candidate
- Responsive, flexible and fair — willing to compromise as with the
- Successful record of improvements in customer service, community events and amenities like the Village Green
- Experienced in all aspects of village operations.