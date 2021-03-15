Wind Point political newcomer attempting to unseat presidential incumbent

To maintain quality services, the village obtains feedback from residents through a regular satisfaction survey, hires highly skilled staff who are dedicated to customer service and considers performance and service when negotiating contract renewals with major service providers. The village also looks for suggestions for new services or amenities to enhance public safety, community interaction or the use of public spaces.

POLODNA: It is really very simple; Wind Pointers love their quiet, friendly, healthy village. I will work every day to keep it that way. I am focused on quality of life issues. I am focused on listening to and communicating with all Wind Pointers. People enjoy working with me. I have always had a great group rally around me and together we have gotten good things done. We have positive goals and positive outcomes for everyone. I believe that any development in the village should preserve the natural beauty and meet the extremely high standards Wind Point has attained in the past.