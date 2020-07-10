Wind Point Plan Commission recommends approval of zoning change for former school site

Newport will still need to get approval of the design of the condos from the Architectural Review Board. And the village also has to have a site grading plan and storm water management plan finalized by the Plan Commission and additional details about utility construction will have to be reviewed.

The Village Board is scheduled to give consideration regarding the Plan Commission recommendations at the Aug. 13 Board meeting, which will also be held at the Caledonia Village Hall. At that time there will be a public hearing on the proposals.

Cause for concern

About six people attended the meeting in person, and another 20 people attended virtually via WebEx App, Griffiths said. The meeting was held at the Caledonia Village Hall in order to accommodate space for potential attendees, allowing for social distance.

The school site development, as well as a proposal for 4403 Main St., are topics residents are concerned about, he said.

“Both of those are very large and very concerning developments for residents, so we felt that it was good to have a meeting at a larger facility,” he said. “Plus, it was right down the street. They’re being very good neighbors in Caledonia.”