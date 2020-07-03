Wind Point places restrictions on lighthouse tours, rentals, pop-up beer garden

Joseph Huser, the lighthouse keeper, emphasized the need for extra precautions saying when people are climbing the lighthouse there can be a lot of “huffing and puffing.”

“We don’t want to spread COVID,” Huser said.

Village Green, beer gardens

Also, the village will not be renting out the Village Green pavilion this year. People may still use the pavilion on a first-come, first-served basis, but they will not be able to reserve the space in advance.

People will still be able to rent out the south lawn of the lighthouse, but for groups of 15 maximum.

Racine Brewing Co. had scheduled pop-up beer gardens during the summer for Village Green Park on Four Mile Road. But after receiving recommendations from the Racine Public Health Department, beer gardens have been canceled for now.

At the meeting Tuesday, there was discussion about potentially holding the beer gardens in September and October, with extra safety measures.