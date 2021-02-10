Wind Point panel recommends separating 3-acre lot from 4403 N. Main St.

The outlot was to be sold to Wind Point residents Kate and Joe Maurer.

However, at its January meeting, the Village Board voted 3-2 to disagree with this conceptual plan. The idea of four single-family lots, an outlot and who would own it is being revisited. Korndoerfer is working on a formal subdivision plat.

The Plan Commission is next in line to vote on the plat map, with a meeting that had been scheduled for Feb. 9; then it would go before the Village Board on Thursday for final approval. The closing date of the western portion of the land is set for March 11.

The purchase price of the four single-family lots, on about 2 acres, additionally has been amended to $100,000 because the Village is set to retain ownership of the leftover outlot.

Resident James Aceto asked during the meeting if there had been any discussion about the future of the outlot.

“There have been discussions with an entity that is considering the possibility of purchasing that land,” Trustee Donald Gloo answered. “But at this point it’s really premature to get into any of the details about that. Literally, this is just the first step in that process, carving out the outlot.”