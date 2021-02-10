Wind Point panel recommends separating 3-acre lot from 4403 N. Main St.

WIND POINT — The Wind Point Personnel, Finance and Insurance Committee voted Thursday to recommend separating a 3-acre lot from an original 5 acres of property that has been the focus of back and forth between community members and the village government for around a year.
The 5 acres is an area that has been causing problems between community members, who want to preserve the trees and wildlife on the undeveloped lot, and representatives of the village government, a majority of whom have continuously supported development on the lot.
The acreage at 4403 N. Main St. is a wooded area near Deepwood Drive in the village.
The PFIC met virtually via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday. The committee voted to recommend carving out the 3-acre “outlot” and to lay the groundwork for a plat map, which needs to be approved later by the village. The vote did not suggest anything else, including the disposition or use of the outlot.
The Village of Wind Point and KEW Investments, also known as Korndoerfer Homes, entered a sale and purchase agreement in September for 4403 N. Main St. The purchase price was originally set at $200,000.
After an ongoing dispute between Wind Point residents fighting to save the lot from development and the village, a later plan from Korndoerfer divided the property into four single family home lots on the west end and the outlot on the east end. Village Administrator and Clerk-Treasurer Casey Griffiths said he estimates the four single-family homes would sell for $450,000 to $500,000, based on an existing nearby home selling for $559,000.
The outlot was to be sold to Wind Point residents Kate and Joe Maurer.
However, at its January meeting, the Village Board voted 3-2 to disagree with this conceptual plan. The idea of four single-family lots, an outlot and who would own it is being revisited. Korndoerfer is working on a formal subdivision plat.
The Plan Commission is next in line to vote on the plat map, with a meeting that had been scheduled for Feb. 9; then it would go before the Village Board on Thursday for final approval. The closing date of the western portion of the land is set for March 11.
The purchase price of the four single-family lots, on about 2 acres, additionally has been amended to $100,000 because the Village is set to retain ownership of the leftover outlot.
Resident James Aceto asked during the meeting if there had been any discussion about the future of the outlot.
“There have been discussions with an entity that is considering the possibility of purchasing that land,” Trustee Donald Gloo answered. “But at this point it’s really premature to get into any of the details about that. Literally, this is just the first step in that process, carving out the outlot.”
“This is just an agreement that sets the table for Korndoerfer to move forward with the formal land use request,” Griffiths told The Journal Times.