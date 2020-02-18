Wind Point, North Bay appoint new police chief

WIND POINT — The villages of Wind Point and North Bay have a new police chief who has a history of tackling a lot at once.
Rick Von Drasek was sworn in as chief of police of the Wind Point Police Department at the Wind Point Village Board meeting at Village Hall last Thursday. He has worked for Wind Point since 2014, as an officer and shift supervisor, and recently as interim chief.
In addition to his duties in Wind Point and North Bay, he has two other jobs, as security supervisor at Milwaukee Public Schools and as a seasonal boat patrol officer for the Town of Burlington Police Department.
Some days, having these jobs causes him to travel quite a bit and now, as chief of police, it is getting hectic. Most days he works at MPS and during the evenings and weekends, he works in Wind Point.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “But I love my jobs. I love being a police officer, I love working with the schools, I love working with the kids.”
Von Drasek has almost 23 years of experience in the field of law enforcement.
He was promoted from supervisor and interim chief to chief of police, replacing Wind Point Chief Dave Rossman, who recently retired after 44 years of service to the Wind Point Police Department.
“He was a great guy, a great mentor,” Von Drasek said. “He gave me the ability to grow into this position.”
Von Drasek holds a bachelor’s of science in public administration and law enforcement and is a certified firearms instructor. He teaches firearms training classes for officers and created and teaches his own self-defense class for women. He has also been a DARE (drug abuse resistance education) officer in MPS.
He is a licensed substitute teacher by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and substituted for classes in years past, but has not done any substituting for the past five years.
Von Drasek said he loves working with kids but he doesn’t have any time for substituting. However, he still comes into contact with students with his job at MPS.
It’s been different being the chief of police as opposed to being a supervisor or an officer, he said. But he wanted to be chief of police because he loves working for the Village of Wind Point. He called Wind Point a “hidden gem” of Racine County.
Von Drasek is going to continue only his job with MPS, but will likely cut back his time with the Town of Burlington. Even though he enjoys being on the boat patrol, he wants to focus on his larger role at Wind Point P.D.
“It’s just going to be too much,” he said.
When asked how many hours he works a week, Von Drasek said, “I don’t even want to think about it,” laughing. When he’s not working, he spends time with his family, trying his best to balance his work load.
Focused on community
He is all about kids and puts a community focus into his work with the department. His goal is to have a safe environment for the Wind Point residents and have more interaction with the community.
Von Drasek considers himself a people person and tries to attend as many community events as he can such as the community picnic or being a part of the regular lighthouse tower tours. Being out in the community and being accessible helps let him know of needs of the community.
“I think I can make a difference and move the department forward into the 21st century,” he said.
