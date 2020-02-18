Wind Point, North Bay appoint new police chief

Von Drasek holds a bachelor’s of science in public administration and law enforcement and is a certified firearms instructor. He teaches firearms training classes for officers and created and teaches his own self-defense class for women. He has also been a DARE (drug abuse resistance education) officer in MPS.

He is a licensed substitute teacher by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and substituted for classes in years past, but has not done any substituting for the past five years.

Von Drasek said he loves working with kids but he doesn’t have any time for substituting. However, he still comes into contact with students with his job at MPS.

It’s been different being the chief of police as opposed to being a supervisor or an officer, he said. But he wanted to be chief of police because he loves working for the Village of Wind Point. He called Wind Point a “hidden gem” of Racine County.

Von Drasek is going to continue only his job with MPS, but will likely cut back his time with the Town of Burlington. Even though he enjoys being on the boat patrol, he wants to focus on his larger role at Wind Point P.D.

“It’s just going to be too much,” he said.