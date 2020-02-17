Wind Point may change color of lighthouse, assessing lakefront damage

WIND POINT — The Village of Wind Point experienced some damage to its Lake Michigan shoreline in the Jan. 11 storm, and village trustees are taking action for needed repairs.
Infrastructure along the shoreline was damaged after the storm, which resulted in an estimated $10 million in damage along the shoreline in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties.
Trustee Casey Jones said at the Village Board meeting on Thursday that representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency were in the three counties on Feb. 4 to do a preliminary damage assessment, identifying if storm damage claims were justified and met the requirements for federal funding.
FEMA was not largely concerned with what’s being proposed by the village, Jones said. The total damage for Wind Point is estimated at about $35,000.
“Ours was not nearly as significant as the City of Racine’s,” Jones said.
The south side of the lighthouse grounds was the most affected. A snow fence was set up on the grounds blocking a hazard area where residents should not walk, Jones said. The lower revetment (retaining wall) and the stairs down to the beach also were affected by the storm.
Jones said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be giving the village a report on the shoreline as well. Corps officials said during a meeting with Jones that while the southern revetment is damaged, the north revetment by the foghorn building is in good shape.
FEMA is reviewing the overall damage assessment and the estimated dollar amount of damage to determine eligibility for state and federal funding. The state has to meet an $8.8 million minimum in damages and if it is met, Gov. Tony Evers will request a presidential disaster declaration.
If a disaster declaration is declared, any community in Racine County that sustained damage would be eligible for funding reimbursement. Each municipality would be responsible for any project costs upfront and any reimbursements would come from FEMA and the state. The village would have the minimal remaining balance of costs, Jones said.
Village President Susan Sanabria emphasized that the money given to reimburse the village would be for restoration costs, and not for preventative measures.
“You’re not fixing anything, you’re basically returning it to a state that was. Well, the reason it failed in the first place was because it wasn’t (functioning well),” Jones said. “That’s the federal government for you.”
Lighthouse painting
The Village Board Thursday also discussed the possibility of painting the lighthouse or changing the color of it to a natural cream brick tone. There is a dark mold on the building that is a concern for village officials. No final action was taken.
Erosion threatens lakefront properties
Over the last few years, residents along the Lake Michigan shoreline have watched as the erosion of the lake bluffs threaten their property.