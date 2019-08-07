WIND POINT — Village trustees are considering creating a municipal license to regulate Airbnbs and other short-term rentals, a pre-emptive strike against potential issues that have not yet cropped up.
There are no known Airbnbs in the village of Wind Point, but there is nothing preventing property owners from listing their houses on the vacation rental service, according to Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Casey Griffiths.
The Wind Point Plan Commission last week tabled discussion on creating an ordinance to establish a short-term rental license, but Griffiths said he expects the Plan Commission to take it up in September, and for the Village Board to pass the ordinance shortly thereafter.
The license is planned to prevent any future Airbnbs from becoming nuisance properties.
“We want to make sure we get ahead of this,” Griffiths said.
Denser zoning for site?
At the same meeting, the Plan Commission unanimously recommended rezoning the 5-acre village-owned property at 4403 N. Main St. from R-1 to R-4, which would allow denser housing developments on the property. The Village Board is expected to take up the item in September.
Along with rezoning the property, the village will need to amend its comprehensive plan, Griffiths said. Both actions will have a public hearing at the September Village Board meeting.
The largely undeveloped parcel was previously the site of a decaying single-family house, which was razed last October.
That property also was at the center of an eminent-domain battle between the village, SC Johnson and Wind Meadows Condominium Corp. Those companies owned parts of a 2-foot-wide, 1,400-foot-long strip that ran the length of the north and east sides of the property on Deepwood Drive, which would have prevented developers from placing driveways that exited onto the road.
The village acquired SC Johnson’s portion of the strip through eminent-domain proceedings last winter and dropped its claim against Wind Meadows’ portion of the strip. Wind Meadows had sued the village to keep the strip, wishing to keep the parcel undeveloped.
With the northern portion of the strip in Wind Point’s hands, it can now shop the 4403 N. Main St. property around to developers, though Griffiths said there has not been any interest so far. Developers may come forward once the parcel is rezoned, Griffiths said.
With the R-4 zoning, the village expects about 12 units to go on the property, Griffiths said, which could house an additional 24 to 36 additional village residents. However, there are no definitive plans for the property yet, and the full Village Board would need to approved the rezoning, Griffiths said.
“We’re pre-preliminary,” he said.
Village President Susan Sanabria also cautioned that R-4 zoning does not guarantee condos or apartments.
