Wind Point Lighthouse to open for public tower climbs starting July 31

Staff and volunteers will sanitize their hands immediately upon entering the building and after interacting with guests or every 30 minutes, whichever comes first.

Disinfectant spray will be used to wipe down any touchable surfaces (such as doorknobs and railings) within the Village Hall and tower following each tour. All counters, doorknobs, handles and railings additionally will be disinfected at opening and closing each day.

The number of guests allowed on a single tour will be limited to eight. The total number of individuals (guests, volunteers and staff) allowed inside the building, which includes the Village Hall and the lighthouse tower, will be 15.

Discussion

At the Village Board meeting Thursday, which was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Village President Susan Sanabria raised the question of if always wearing a mask was feasible.

“What if somebody takes their mask off halfway up?” Sanabria asked. “Does it put volunteers or the lighthouse keepers in a tough spot?”