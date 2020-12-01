Wind Point is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on its village board. Here's how to apply

WIND POINT — The Village Board has a seat open due to the recent resignation of Emily Lawrence, and the deadline to apply for the position is Friday.
The vacant seat will be filled by appointment of the Wind Point Village Board of Trustees in accordance with Wisconsin State Statutes.
The term of the appointment will expire in April 2022. Any interested village resident who is a minimum of 18 years old and a legal citizen of the United States is welcome to submit a letter of interest and statement of qualifications.
Less than eight months after being elected, District 10 Supervisor Emily Lawrence has resigned from the Racine County Board.
The Village Board will conduct a formal interview of the interested candidates at the Dec. 10 board meeting. The appointment procedure will be as follows:
- Candidates will be interviewed by the Village Board in open session.
- Each individual who submitted an application will be provided up to five minutes to give a verbal presentation to the Village Board (optional). Presentation order will be determined by a random drawing of names at the meeting.
- The Village Board members will take turns asking a question of the interested persons.
- The board will vote upon the appointment in open session.
Submit letters and statements no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 to the attention of Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Casey Griffiths at 215 E. Four Mile Rd., or email to c.griffiths@windpoint.org.
