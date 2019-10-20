WIND POINT — When it comes to getting into the holiday spirit, Wind Point residents Lance Mier and Memo Fachino are fanatically festive.
While many people were enjoying their last few unofficial days of summer, sipping fruity drinks and hanging by the pool on Labor Day weekend, Mier and Fachino were busy thinking of fall.
The two spent the entire weekend building Halloween decorations and turning their Wind Point front yard into an elaborate Halloween display.
The married couple put meticulous care into not only making and painting spooky wooden cutouts, but carving and hand painting foam tombstones and creating homemade ghosts to hang from their trees.
“Eighty-five percent of the things in the yard are homemade,” Fachino said. “It’s all original. It isn’t something you can purchase 20 of and just put it in the yard. It’s a fun project to have, we liked working together and creating each piece.”
While the two rolled up their sleeves to decorate the old-fashioned way, they also made sure to include technical aspects to their design, including projections and black lights.
Fachino lead the charge on the technical side, and even has synced all of the display’s lights and electrical components to Alexa. Instead of having to manually turn on and off each individual light or component, they simply have to say “Alexa, turn on Halloween!”
Mier, 35, grew up in Michigan, in a family of five children. “We always went to the pumpkin patch and did hayrides,” Mier said. “I’ve always really liked fall.”
You have free articles remaining.
That passion only grew after he participated in theater and worked at Busch Gardens, often decorating for elaborate holiday displays. Mier now works at SC Johnson.
Fachino, 33, grew up in Argentina, where he said Halloween is known but not really celebrated. “I have zero background on Halloween,” Fachino said. “No one in Argentina goes trick-or-treating, it’s just not ingrained in the culture. I follow Lance’s lead. I find it very fun, I love doing it.”
The two enjoy the communication that the Halloween display has facilitated with not only their neighbors, but the larger community.
“We definitely see neighbors coming back year after year for trick-or-treating, or just stopping by to see it,” Mier said. “I like it for having the trick-or-treaters come by and get excited.”
“We enjoy that our neighbors enjoy it,” Fachino said.
And the two are equally as enthusiastic about decorating for Christmas. “We will start putting up our Christmas decorations on Nov. 2,” Mier said. “We have maxed out our power. We don’t have any capacity left to add any more lights.”
To see the Halloween display, go to 18 Sandalwood Court in Wind Meadows.