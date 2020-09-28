Wind Point enters sale and purchase agreement for 4403 Main St.

Thoughts about the development

Korndoerfer has been interested in 4403 Main St. when the request for proposal was sent out in January.

Village administration is excited for this project.

“We have a developer who’s very well respected within the community and who has an interest in the community,” Griffiths said. “Korndoerfer is interested in the property and can marry the two sides of developing the property and preserving the area. They’re listening to the residents and trying to find a balance and come to a compromise. I feel like the village has a good partner in this project.”

The project is also saving the village more than $11,000.

Before the sale and purchase agreement with Korndoerfer Homes, the village was looking into wetland preservation and wetland delineation, which would indicate where active wetlands are. But it would’ve cost the village the $11,000.

“We have to know where those are before any building can occur,” Griffiths said.

But even though the village is excited, many residents are not.