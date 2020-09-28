Wind Point enters sale and purchase agreement for 4403 Main St.

WIND POINT — Wind Point may see some new homes popping up in the future.
The Wind Point Village Board approved a motion to enter into a sale and purchase agreement of 4403 Main St. with KEW Investments, also known as Korndoerfer Homes, a home builder with offices in Sturtevant and Brookfield in Waukesha County.
The 4403 Main St. address consists of five acres of wooded area near Deepwood Drive. The sale and purchase agreement decision came at the Sept. 10 board meeting.
Korndoerfer has 150 days to complete a number of different tasks — and then another decision will cross the Village Board once again before Korndoerfer can begin ground breaking.
The tasks include performing an investigation of lots, a site plan that includes no more than 10 single family homes and 40% green or open space preserved and eliciting public feedback from the neighborhood at a public hearing.
After that, Korndoerfer will enter into a developer’s agreement with the village to make sure milestones are met. The sale won’t be complete until everything in the agreement is completed first.
Because of the 150 days of due diligence, Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Casey Griffiths said the potential closing can take place some time in March.
“Early next year is when everything would be potentially finalized,” he said.
Thoughts about the development
Korndoerfer has been interested in 4403 Main St. when the request for proposal was sent out in January.
Village administration is excited for this project.
“We have a developer who’s very well respected within the community and who has an interest in the community,” Griffiths said. “Korndoerfer is interested in the property and can marry the two sides of developing the property and preserving the area. They’re listening to the residents and trying to find a balance and come to a compromise. I feel like the village has a good partner in this project.”
The project is also saving the village more than $11,000.
Before the sale and purchase agreement with Korndoerfer Homes, the village was looking into wetland preservation and wetland delineation, which would indicate where active wetlands are. But it would’ve cost the village the $11,000.
“We have to know where those are before any building can occur,” Griffiths said.
But even though the village is excited, many residents are not.
Kate Maurer of Wind Point organized a Deepwood Preservation Committee. She said the organization was most upset that the village decided to not put a referendum question on the election ballot asking residents if the property should be developed. This question was something the group had requested.
At the Sept. 10 meeting, there were a number of individuals who were opposed to the agreement and upset. Only one person had a positive comment that the development will put value into the community, Griffiths said.
According to the Village’s Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan: 2023, a relatively stable population is projected for the village but slightly declines in coming decades. The projected 2040 population of 1,585 is about a 7% decline from the current population.
Maurer said because of the decline in population in the coming years, she doesn’t understand why the village needs additional housing. Especially when the village has been looking into building a development at the site of the former Wind Point School.
“It’s extremely irresponsible and inconsiderate for the village to aggressively pursue a development that will be sandwiching residents in between two construction sites,” she said. “The little land that’s left in the village ought to be preserved. That makes it even more precious.”
It’s sad that people in 2020 have to make an argument to not destroy an isolated natural resource area, Maurer said. “Development, if it’s going to occur, should happen in a way that is responsible and mindful of our environment and our local ecosystem.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.