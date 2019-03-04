WIND POINT — The village is no longer trying to acquire a small strip of a condominium association’s land through eminent domain after acquiring land from SC Johnson. Meanwhile, a developer is interested in the land by the strip, although no final plans have been released.
Ray Leffler, owner of Mount Pleasant-based Newport Development Corp., had proposed building 10 to 16 “twindominium” units at 4403 N. Main St. in late 2015, but Wind Meadows Corp. — believing it was the sole owner of the strip at the time — declined to sell the strip.
Leffler told The Journal Times that with the strip being opened up on the north side of the property “that would be more than enough” to enable driveway access to Deepwood Drive for a new potential development. However, he said, it could prove to be an issue if Wind Meadows is unwilling to grant an easement to allow work to have storm water drains run beneath the condo corporation’s part of the strip.
“There are always ways you could try to work around it, but they’re always more expensive,” Leffler said.
The original “twindominium” plan proposed to preserve trees on the property, but Wind Meadows officials still shot the plan down, Leffler said. He said he would be interested in developing the property now that the village owns the SCJ portion of the strip, but he would perhaps propose a less dense plan with larger lots.
“The idea would be if we did move forward, you would still want to try to involve the Wind Meadows Corp. to come up with something where — at least from a neighborhood — people would be as happy as they could,” Leffler said. “At this point, it’s up to the Village of Wind Point and the board. You want to keep the neighbors as happy as you can.”
Village President Susan Sanabria said: “Currently, there are no plans under consideration regarding the future use of the property that is adjacent to the outlots (strip) ... as we have said consistently, the future use of this property, that is currently zoned for residential use, is an entirely separate matter that will be determined by the relevant village boards and commissions, in accordance with village ordinances.”
Land strip
In a letter filed Feb. 22 in Racine County Circuit Court, the village formally withdrew its jurisdictional offer for the condominium association’s part of a 2-foot-wide land strip surrounding 5 acres of village-owned property. The withdrawal comes after almost two years of negotiations that culminated with Wind Meadows suing the village in January as Wind Point was going through eminent domain proceedings.
In the eminent domain process, a jurisdictional offer is issued when negotiations fail between the landowner and acquiring authority. The landowner must then accept the offer, dispute the amount of money offered or take legal action.
The Village Board voted to withdraw its offer during a closed session in its Feb. 14 meeting.
“The board has no interest in having the village expend limited, taxpayer-funded resources to engage in this lawsuit,” Sanabria wrote in an emailed statement.
Robert Randleman, president of Wind Meadows, could not be reached for comment last week.
Village acquired most of strip
SC Johnson accepted a jurisdictional offer for the part of the strip owned by the Johnson Wax Development Corp.
The strip runs the length of the south and west sides of Deepwood Drive, surrounding the 5-acre, mostly undeveloped property at 4403 N. Main St., which the village owns.
The strip is a type of land commonly referred to as “spite strips,” or small parcels of land that can entirely block development of adjacent properties. They are illegal and commonly accepted as poor planning practice, but the Deepwood Drive spite strip was grandfathered because it existed before the county outlawed spite strips.
The Wind Point strip would have blocked driveway access to Deepwood Drive from any possible developments of 4403 N. Main St.
Wind Meadows argued in its lawsuit that Wind Point’s use of eminent domain was unconstitutional, alleging the village was taking the land to facilitate development of 4403 N. Main St., not for public use as required for eminent domain.
