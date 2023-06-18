WIND POINT — Village residents who have experienced troublesome turkeys might soon see a solution.
The Village of Wind Point is drafting an ordinance that would prohibit some feeding of wildlife and is planning to urge village residents to stop the practice.
After two recommendations from the village’s Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Committee earlier this month, the Wind Point Village Board at its meeting Thursday unanimously approved working on a potential ordinance and a letter to residents.
Village officials have been looking into what can be done with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services.
It’s up to the village to decide whether the turkeys should be removed.
The village could relocate the birds or euthanize them, and donate the turkeys to a food pantry.
The cost of either would be the responsibility of the village.
Village Trustee John Polodna, who also is chair of the Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Committee, said the idea for the ordinance arose after the Wisconsin DNR said it will not take action regarding turkey nuisances if people are feeding the fowl.
“We’re trying to get everybody to stop feeding the turkeys,” Polodna said. “We’re trying to operate on several levels in getting more information, sending a letter and talking to the DNR.”
The issue
Wind Point residents living near Village Green Park, 215 E. Four Mile Road, have complained about turkeys in the neighborhood. Many were publicly expressed at the April Village Board meeting.
The complaints included not being able to get into homes, garden or walk around the neighborhood.
Some residents said the turkeys create difficult and dangerous driving conditions, congregate in residents’ yards, driveways and garages, and have attacked residents and their dogs.
The Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Committee met June 6 and recommended that the board ask Village Attorney Eric Larsen to draft an ordinance prohibiting feeding wildlife in the village.
Larsen declined to comment.
Trustee Rob Loppnow, also a member of the Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Committee, said the ordinance also would apply to other animals, such as coyotes, deer and raccoons.
“We just don’t want to be going out of our way and setting up special buffets for these animals that some people find cute but other people consider a threat,” Loppnow said.
If the ordinance is approved, the DNR may relocate or exterminate the turkeys.
Loppnow said he has visited the area twice and didn’t see any turkeys either time.
March to May is mating season for wild turkeys. The 2023 spring turkey hunting season began April 19 and ended May 30.
The village will be working with the Communications and Public Relations Committee to send a letter to residents telling them not to feed the birds.
Polodna said he became aware of the issue when he was campaigning for Village Board, but hadn’t heard specific complaints until the April meeting.
“I could appreciate the seriousness of the attacks,” Polodna said. “There was no doubt at that time that they needed some relief. The board really is serious about finding some relief for these people. We really want to resolve this for the affected residents.”
