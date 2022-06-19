 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wind Point decides to continue not allowing backyard chickens

WIND POINT — After the Village of Caledonia earlier this year loosened its chicken ordinance to allow hen keeping on residential property, the neighboring Village of Wind Point has decided to not set the same egg-spectations.

An item on the June 9 Village Board meeting agenda stated “Discussion and possible action for a village chicken ordinance,” however, after discussion, it was decided no action would be taken.

Brian Graziano

Graziano

“It was kind of determined that that probably wasn’t the best,” Village Administrator and Clerk-Treasurer Brian Graziano told The Journal Times. “It just wasn’t necessary to have an ordinance for chickens.”

A faded interest

In Caledonia, people living on zoned residential property four acres or less in size may keep up to five hens. The approval came in March with a unanimous vote after much discussion between residents and the village throughout the past two decades or so. A push to get Caledonia to change its previous code in 2016 failed.



Hen keeping is allowed in Racine and Mount Pleasant as well.

However, in Wind Point, chicken keeping has not piqued much interest. Staff at the Wind Point Village Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road, reported three calls regarding chickens within the last few years.

“Caledonia still has a lot of farmland. We don’t. We’re very much suburban,” Graziano said. “People haven’t been beating down our doors wanting to get any changes made.”

In order to keep chickens or farm animals in Wind Point, acreage does not matter, but residents must have a zoned agricultural property. There are only three parcels in the 1.27-square-mile village zoned as such.

Martin Meissner

Meissner

Village Trustee Marty Meissner brought the topic before the Village Board. He said he asked a few residents prior to the meeting about potentially having a chicken keeping ordinance.

Board members discovered that to have chickens in the village, it would involve the Wind Point Police Department, an initial $80 charge and a $30 charge every year after, plus the Architectural Review Board and the Plan Commission would have to review plans for chicken coops.

“It would just take too many man hours to keep chickens out here,” Meissner said, noting the $80 fee could buy a “heck of a lot of eggs” instead.

“The interest faded away,” he said. “There would have to be all sorts of paperwork. I don’t even know what that would’ve cost … It’s too much for the village to do. It’s something that would be a horrific problem instead of a fun ordeal.”

