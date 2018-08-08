WIND POINT — The village is a step closer to razing a dilapidated, village-owned house.
The Village Building and Zoning Committee made a formal recommendation Tuesday morning to award a demolition contract to Caledonia-based VTech Services, which submitted a low bid of $13,800. The item will appear on the Village Board’s Thursday agenda for approval.
The house is uninhabitable and in total disrepair; several holes litter the roof and vegetation has consumed much of the exterior. It is the sole developed piece of land at 4403 N. Main St., a 5-acre village-owned parcel that is otherwise wooded. The windows and doors also have been sealed and boarded up.
“This is not worth saving,” said Village Trustee Robert Quam, chair of the Building and Zoning Committee.
There is not yet a clear timeline for the demolition, said Jack Feiner, the village’s public works supervisor and water utility operator. To be cleared for razing, the property must first undergo an asbestos abatement and utility disconnection. VTech Services would not be performing either of these.
“It’s what a good neighbor would do, would be knock down,” said committee member and Village Trustee Charles Manning.
Bordering 4403 N. Main St. to the north and east is a privately owned, 2-foot-wide, 1400-foot-long land strip that runs the entirety of the south and west sides of Deepwood Drive. Although the village acquired the property in July 2017, it has been unable to develop the land because the strip blocks driveway access to Deepwood Drive.
Wind Meadows Corp. and SC Johnson, which each own part of the strip, appear unwilling to sell their portions, so the village is on track to use eminent domain to acquire the strip as a last resort.
