WIND POINT — The village has begun its search for a new administrator/clerk-treasurer.
The village has contracted with Public Administration Associates, LLC, to find a replacement for Michael Hawes, who left the administrator/clerk-treasurer position this month to be Union Grove’s new village administrator. Applications have been open since Feb. 11 and close Feb. 28. The search is expected to take about 16 weeks in total.
In March, Public Administration Associates will begin reviewing applications and work the Village President Susan Sanabria to select six to 10 semifinalists, according to the contract. Then, the company will contact the candidates’ references and provide a report to the village.
From there, the village will select finalists and conduct in-person interviews in April. Sanabria said she expects to have the new administrator/clerk-treasurer start about mid-May. The expected salary is $72,000 to $85,000, depending on qualifications, plus benefits, according to the job listing.
In the meantime, Sanabria and Village Trustee Donald Gloo have been filling in where they can at the village offices, 215 E. Four Mile Road.
“In the long run I think it’s not a bad thing for the trustees to learn the day-to-day (operations) in the village,” Sanabria said.
The village’s contract with Public Administration Associates estimates a total cost of about $8,500.
Wind Point has used Public Administration Associates twice in the past, including when it hired Hawes.
