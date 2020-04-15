Wind Point balloted candidates win election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WIND POINT — Despite a late organized write-in challenge, the three balloted candidates were selected by voters in the April 7 election for three seats on the Wind Point Village Board.

According to election results released Monday, 167 voters showed up at the village polling place on Tuesday, April 7; 745 absentee ballots were cast. This made for a 68% turnout of registered voters.

Incumbent Trustee Emily Lawrence received 500 votes, incumbent Casey Jones received 478 votes and newcomer Brian Biernat received 440 votes.

Lawrence also was also elected supervisor for Racine County Board District 10 in the April 7 election. She was unopposed in that race.

Of the write-in candidates, Milton Habeck received 183 votes, Emily Duchac received 195 votes and Thomas Braunreiter received 179 votes. These candidates were strong advocates for preserving an undeveloped parcel of land at 4403 Main St.

Lawrence said she is glad to see the results and it feels good knowing she’s going to continue staying on the board for a second full, elected term. She thought the results signified that the voters seriously took into consideration what the balloted candidates said for their campaign about the best use of the village property taxes.