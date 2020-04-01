Wind Point balloted candidates share their views regarding undeveloped parcel

WIND POINT — While some Wind Point residents have been inspired to run for trustee positions as write-in candidates for the April 7 election, largely in an effort to try to save the parcel of land at 4403 Main St. as a conservancy, the candidates on the ballot are urging voters to think of more than just that parcel.
“We ask for your vote so the village continues to have experienced, responsible trustees who consider all residents, all parts of the village and all that matters to village life — not just one issue or one parcel of land,” candidates Emily Lawrence, Casey Jones and Brian Biernat said in a statement.
Jones and Lawrence are incumbents on the Village Board.
The three who are running as registered write-in candidates are: Milt Habeck, Tom Braunreiter and Emily Duchac. As registered candidates, votes cast for them have to be tallied by name.
In their joint press release, they stated, “Collectively, Emily, Tom and Milt have lived in Wind Point for 42 years; they have a heartfelt commitment to preserve Wind Point’s natural assets with special attention to the beautiful woods at 4403 Main Street.”
Viewpoints from the write-in candidates appeared in Monday’s Journal Times.
The balloted candidates
The press release from the three candidates who are on the ballot — Lawrence, Jones and Biernat — states that they have experience in village governance, city planning, neighborhood services, public budgeting, law and nonprofit leadership.
Lawrence has lived in Wind Point since 2010. She was appointed as a trustee in 2017 to fill a vacancy and then elected the following spring for the 2018-2020 term.
Jones has lived in the village for more than 30 years and was a trustee for three terms between 2006 and 2013. He was appointed to the board last year to complete the term of a trustee who moved away.
Biernat has lived in Wind Point for about a year, but has years of municipal experience working for the cities of Cudahy and Milwaukee.
The three said in the statement that they understand the interest and passion the 5-acre parcel of land on Deepwood Drive generates.
“We will consider and entertain any feasible proposal for that parcel,” the candidates’ statement read.
The candidates also said they care about maintenance of existing roads, parks, facilities and services keeping pace with rising costs, especially in a time of economic uncertainty. Residents of Wind Point have other concerns and priorities.
“You want your streets plowed and trash picked up, and you want responsive village employees. You want local police who know you. You want cost-effective fire and EMS contracts.”
The balloted candidates’ written responses expressing their personal views on the Deepwood Drive lot debate follow:
BIERNAT: “Everyone likes nature. People also want fiscal responsibility. The village is well-managed, debt free and has existing parks like the Village Green and Lighthouse. Creating and maintaining another park isn’t a responsible use of taxpayer money when village costs have increased but state tax limits haven’t. A well-planned residential proposal with at least 20% green space would increase the tax base. However, we’d also consider a nonprofit proposal to build and maintain a conservancy.”
JONES: “This property has been discussed by the community openly and civilly at public meetings, the courts and the media for over three years without a great outcry. And now a petition is requesting a referendum on this issue in November. Alright, I have no problem with that, although we should all know the whole story. And maybe by November we can all honestly evaluate the costs and benefits of both sides of this issue.”
LAWRENCE: “The Deepwood parcel has always been a taxable residential property, not a village green space. Unfortunately, it now holds dead or dying trees and invasive plants. The Deepwood group’s own conservancy expert warned it would be a “wasteland” without clearing, replanting and ongoing maintenance. With current economic needs and uncertainty, that’s not the best use of taxpayer money. If non-village funds are proposed to create and maintain a conservancy, I’d certainly consider that instead of development.”
