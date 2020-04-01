Wind Point balloted candidates share their views regarding undeveloped parcel

WIND POINT — While some Wind Point residents have been inspired to run for trustee positions as write-in candidates for the April 7 election, largely in an effort to try to save the parcel of land at 4403 Main St. as a conservancy, the candidates on the ballot are urging voters to think of more than just that parcel.

“We ask for your vote so the village continues to have experienced, responsible trustees who consider all residents, all parts of the village and all that matters to village life — not just one issue or one parcel of land,” candidates Emily Lawrence, Casey Jones and Brian Biernat said in a statement.

Jones and Lawrence are incumbents on the Village Board.

The three who are running as registered write-in candidates are: Milt Habeck, Tom Braunreiter and Emily Duchac. As registered candidates, votes cast for them have to be tallied by name.

In their joint press release, they stated, “Collectively, Emily, Tom and Milt have lived in Wind Point for 42 years; they have a heartfelt commitment to preserve Wind Point’s natural assets with special attention to the beautiful woods at 4403 Main Street.”

Viewpoints from the write-in candidates appeared in Monday’s Journal Times.

The balloted candidates