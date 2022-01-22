Wind Point Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer to leave village

WIND POINT — After almost three years of serving the village, Administrator and Clerk-Treasurer Casey Griffiths is leaving his desk vacant at the end of this month.

At its meeting Thursday, Jan. 13, the Wind Point Village Board approved hiring an administrator recruitment service to find someone to take Griffiths’ place. Friday, Jan. 28 is to be his last day.

Griffiths has accepted a position as the first-ever City of Cudahy administrator. He is scheduled to start the job on Jan. 31.

Cudahy in Milwaukee County has a mayor, clerk and treasurer, assessor’s office, common council and several other boards, committees and commissions, but never has had an administrator. The mayor, Thomas Pavlic, currently works full time but will transition to part time with this change.

Cudahy is also a larger community in comparison to Wind Point, with a population of about 18,200 residents as opposed to Wind Point’s 1,700. Griffiths lives with his wife in South Milwaukee, which also means he’ll be closer to work.

“It’s not that I’m unhappy with Wind Point,” Griffiths said. “Working for a larger community, there’s a few more things going on.”

Griffiths was one of 16 candidates who applied for the Cudahy city administrator position.

“During the interviews with staff, residents and elected officials, Casey’s education, work background, personality and great communication skills made Casey Griffiths the ideal candidate to become Cudahy’s first City Administrator,” Pavlic said in a statement to The Journal Times. “The Cudahy Common Council was unanimous in selecting Casey Griffiths as our first administrator … We are excited to have him on board.”

A bittersweet goodbye

Village President Susan Sanabria presented Griffiths a small parting gift at the meeting last week.

“You’ve accomplished a lot,” Sanabria said to him. She added the board appreciates how hard he works, including when finding out new information.

“The tremendous amount of work that you do for board and community support with staffing problems, it takes hours and hours. You’ve done a great job hiring, you’ve done a great job of keeping people informed,” Sanabria said. “When you share information, you don’t keep it close to your vest. Understanding much more than I did three years ago, makes it a little bit easier for us to go through this transition without you … but we will miss you and we wish you all of the best.”

“It’s been great to work with everyone,” Griffiths said, addressing the board. “I’ve been very, very, very happy here. So thank you everybody for your support.”

Griffiths grew up in Michigan but started living in Wisconsin in 2002 when he began classes at Carthage College. He graduated in 2006 and then moved to the area full-time in 2007.

Griffiths started as administrator, clerk and treasurer in Wind Point in May 2019.

He originally took the job because he knew the previous Wind Point administrator, clerk and treasurer, Mike Hawes. They are both alumni of the master’s in public administration program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Griffiths described the position as “an interesting job” that helped him to get his feet wet as an administrator. He had worked in municipal government for seven years prior in various positions including administrative services director in the Village of Sussex, assistant to the village manager of Elm Grove and deputy clerk-treasurer in the Village of Waterford.

“This (Wind Point) was the next step in my career to be an administrator,” he said.

Throughout his last three years on the job, he said highlights included completing infrastructure projects such as the Lake Meadow Drive reconstruction project, Lighthouse Drive and Lighthouse grounds improvements and of course finding a compromise between the village and its residents on the Deepwood Drive project at 4403 N. Main St.

His tenure in Wind Point has been great, he said, and he’s happy the Village Board gave him the opportunity to serve the community. The community has a lot of passion and a strong desire to see Wind Point be the best it can be.

The Village Board additionally has done a fine job managing finances, he said, and Griffiths doesn’t see that stopping in his absence.

“From this job I have a lot of experience gained,” Griffiths said. “Hopefully I was able to help people, help operations and make the community better.”

