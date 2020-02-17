Wind Point addressing lakefront damage

WIND POINT — The Village of Wind Point experienced some damage to its Lake Michigan shoreline in the Jan. 11 storm, and village trustees are taking action for needed repairs.

Infrastructure along the shoreline was damaged after the storm, which resulted in an estimated $10 million in damage along the shoreline in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties.

Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Casey Griffiths said at the Village Board meeting on Thursday that representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency were in the three counties on Feb. 4 to do a preliminary damage assessment, identifying if storm damage claims were justified and met the requirements for federal funding.

FEMA was not largely concerned with what’s being proposed by the village, Griffiths said. The total damage for Wind Point is estimated at about $35,000.

“Ours was not nearly as significant as the City of Racine’s,” Griffiths said.

The south side of the lighthouse grounds was the most affected. A snow fence was set up on the grounds blocking a hazard area where residents should not walk, Griffiths said. The lower revetment (retaining wall) and the stairs down to the beach also were affected by the storm.