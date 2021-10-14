Wind Point 2022 budget shows revenues, expenditures lower next year

To comment

Those wishing to comment on the proposed budget may reach Griffiths at c.griffiths@windpoint.org, 262-639-3524 or may present comments during the Village Board meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.

The final budget considered for full adoption will occur at the Village Board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 11. The meeting will begin with a public hearing regarding the budget at 6 p.m.

“Anyone who is present at the meeting and wishes to speak on the budget will be heard,” a memo says on the village website.