Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Department appoints new chief

“Even though I work full time, there is still plenty of time for me, or anyone else, to become a volunteer,” he said. The coronavirus pandemic has caused volunteers to be a little wary of assisting, so the department is looking for as many volunteers as it can get.

“I will need to have a strong backbone of veteran paid fire medics, supplemented with a staff of very qualified volunteers and part time help.”

This is not just a Wind Lake problem, either. There’s a national shortage of volunteer firefighters.

COVID-19 impact

“At this point, COVID-19 has touched everyone’s life,” he said.

The Fire Department has been affected in ways the members never imagined, he said, from increased spending on personal protective equipment to cancelling the pancake breakfast, which is the department’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Part of Lyman’s job will be trying to make up for those shortfalls.

But Lyman is looking forward to the challenges. Because he has worked under what he calls “some of the greatest minds that were on the forefront of prehospital care in Racine County,” he feels he has big shoes to fill.