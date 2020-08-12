Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Department appoints new chief

WIND LAKE — The Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Department has undergone a bit of shuffling within the leadership department.
Justin Lyman took over as fire chief on July 9 after the former chief, Don Catenacci, a former career firefighter with Wauwatosa and an assistant chief with Verona, retired. Catenacci began as Wind Lake chief in September 2018.
“The Wind Lake Fire Department wishes him the best,” Lyman said in an email.
Lyman joined the Wind Lake department in 2007 when he was sent to be a student for firefighter and EMT school. In 2012, the department sent him back to school and he became its first paramedic.
Lyman has lived in Wind Lake for 30 years and said he enjoys its small-town, rural atmosphere. He appreciates still being within driving distance of almost anything he needs, he said.
He formerly served as president of the department, a private nongovernmental entity, from 2009-11, stepping down when he went to paramedic school. He has also served as lieutenant for the department, which is contracted to provide fire and rescue services to the Town of Norway and advanced life support intercept service to the Village of Raymond and the Tichigan Fire Company in the Town of Waterford.
Lyman’s career outside of WLVFD is working as a maintenance manager full-time for an area manufacturer.
“Even though I work full time, there is still plenty of time for me, or anyone else, to become a volunteer,” he said. The coronavirus pandemic has caused volunteers to be a little wary of assisting, so the department is looking for as many volunteers as it can get.
“I will need to have a strong backbone of veteran paid fire medics, supplemented with a staff of very qualified volunteers and part time help.”
This is not just a Wind Lake problem, either. There’s a national shortage of volunteer firefighters.
COVID-19 impact
“At this point, COVID-19 has touched everyone’s life,” he said.
The Fire Department has been affected in ways the members never imagined, he said, from increased spending on personal protective equipment to cancelling the pancake breakfast, which is the department’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Part of Lyman’s job will be trying to make up for those shortfalls.
But Lyman is looking forward to the challenges. Because he has worked under what he calls “some of the greatest minds that were on the forefront of prehospital care in Racine County,” he feels he has big shoes to fill.
So far, in his first month as chief, one call that stands out to him is when he assisted the Racine County Sheriff’s Office in a local tactical response. He did not provide any additional information on the incident, however.
When he was asked if there was anything else the general public should know about him, Lyman said there’s a lot most people don’t know or understand about how the Fire Department works in general, including the basic necessities it needs to operate.
“I would like to encourage anyone with questions to stop (by) and get to know your local Fire Department,” he said.
