TOWN OF GENEVA — A school administrator with six years of experience as a principal has been selected to take over Woods Elementary School.
Alyson Eisch, who is currently working in Racine County, will assume the leadership position at Woods Elementary after the departure of Administrator Jeff Klaisner.
Woods School Board members selected Eisch from a field of about 20 applicants to serve in the district’s dual role of principal and superintendent.
Located at N2575 Snake Road, which is south of Highway 50 and west of the City of Lake Geneva, the school serves about 200 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Eisch already met with students and parents during the job interview process, and she is anxious to get to work at the Town of Geneva school.
“It just felt like a really good connection” she said.
Klaisner is retiring effective June 30 after four years on the job during a time when Woods Elementary underwent a $4.6 million voter referendum and facility expansion.
School Board President Eric Chapman said Eisch impressed board members with her experience and with her upbeat personality.
“She came in and had a real energy about her,” he said.
Eisch is currently principal of Lakeview Elementary School in the Muskego-Norway School District in Wind Lake. She has been in that position for four years, overseeing a school of about 300 students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
Previously, she worked in the Racine Unified School District, starting as a fourth-grade teacher. She then took on administrative jobs, including serving two years as principal of an elementary school with 600 students.
Having never served as a superintendent before, she said it will take some time for her to absorb some administrative tasks, such as budgeting and human resources.
But she voiced confidence in her own abilities.
“It’s a new job,” she said. “There’s always going to be a little bit of a learning curve.”
