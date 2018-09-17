WIND LAKE — The business of firefighting has changed a lot since Don Catenacci, Wind Lake’s new part-time fire chief, started firefighting in 1977.
“My biggest issue is the same with every other volunteer fire department: it’s retaining and maintaining volunteers,” said Catenacci, who is Wind Lake’s first paid chief.
Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company President Willy Ellertson said that the fire company used to have in excess of 45 volunteer firefighters. Their staff is down to 13 volunteers, plus one full-time firefighter who staffs the station Monday-Friday. They also use part-time affiliate emergency members — recent graduates of technical college fire and EMS training programs, who augment the department’s staffing, especially during daytime hours during the week when volunteers can be scare due to their career responsibilities.
Catenacci is only hired to work 20 hours a week.
“Every department out here is struggling for people,” Ellertson said.
Catenacci’s first day as chief was Sept. 1, after volunteer chief Rob Robins retired earlier this month, and he is looking to combine his experience with some unconventional tactics to keep the Wind Lake Fire Department voluntarily fighting fires for years to come.
An army of volunteers
Sixty-six percent of all American fire departments are entirely staffed by volunteers, according to the National Fire Protection Association. However, 95 percent of volunteer firefighters work in rural areas, protecting communities with fewer than 25,000 people — the population of unincorporated Wind Lake and the Town of Norway, which the fire company protects, combined is just shy of 13,500.
Almost half of all firefighters, 49.1 percent, are over 40 years old. Also, the majority of firefighters in the U.S. are actually volunteers — 70 percent, or 814,850 out of 1,160,450 firefighters. Most of those volunteers — 65 percent, or 529,450 firefighters — have served for six years or more, showing that the dwindling number of new recruits may soon lead to a shortage.
However, the number of fires that fire departments actually combat has shrunk, according to the NFPA. From 1980-2016, the number of fire calls departments nationwide have received has gone down from 2,988,000 to 1,342,000, while the total number of calls has increased from 10,819,000 to 35,320,000. However, in that same time period, the number of medical calls fire departments have responded to has increased from 5,045,000 to 22,750,000. False alarms have nearly tripled too, from 896,500 to 2,622,000.
Even though Robins announced that he planned to retire more than a year ago, the Wind Lake Fire Company struggled to find a replacement for their chief. None of the volunteers were willing to step up, Ellertson said, so the department was forced to look elsewhere and offer to pay applicants.
Eight people applied, Ellertson said, but six of them were unqualified, and Catenacci had the most experience of the two remaining, which is why he got the job.
“I think Don is going to be an asset here,” Ellertson said.
Staffing local
“I think a good leader comes in and finds out what works and doesn’t affect that. And finds out what doesn’t work, and then finds out what doesn’t work,” Catenacci said. “I’m not a bull in a china shop.”
The new chief was born in Illinois, but has mostly lived in the Village of Wyocena (13 miles east of Portage) since the age of 12.
He is a lifelong firefighter, having worked for the City of Wauwatosa, was an assistant chief in Verona, and has held the positions of assistant chief and chief in Wyocena. He is also a fire training instructor at several colleges and departments throughout the state.
To maximize his time when working in Wind Lake, he plans to place a focus on recruitment. He’s considering going door to door through the area and “just talking to people” to spread awareness about the fire department and hopefully find some new, much-needed recruits.
“My plan is to be here as much as I can,” he told The Journal Times on Thursday. “Every day is a learning experience. I’m still meeting the people, and it’s been a very positive experience so far.”
Ellertson said that the company has relied on trainees to fill in the gaps over the past few years, not to mention the non-firefighting volunteers who keep Wind Lake’s two stations running on a day-to-day basis, such as a grant writer, secretaries and a treasurer.
Through the Affiliate Emergency Members program, firefighters-in-training are able to spend their days volunteering with the Wind Lake Fire Company while looking for work at a full-time department as they put themselves through school.
“It’s a temporary problem-solver,” Ellertson said. “This is just a steppingstone for them.”
But Robins notes that is had been fruitful for those participating. Former AEM members now work for such career fire departments as Wauwatosa, Kenosha, Greenfield and New Berlin, to name a few.
