Wind Lake man drowns in Town of Norway

NORWAY — A 61-year-old Wind Lake man drowned in the Town of Norway on Saturday night after the kayak he was in apparently flipped over and dragged him under the water, officials said.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said Mark Schultz, 61, of Wind Lake, was kayaking without a personal flotation device in the Town Norway on Saturday evening.

The kayak flipped and propelled Schultz into the water, according to the Sheriff's Office. Witnesses said they attempted to assist, but could not reach Schultz before he submerged, deputies said.

Racine County Sheriff's deputies and rescue personnel arrived on scene at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses helped identify Schultz's last visible location. Rescue personnel located Schultz, but were unable to revive him.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office extended their sympathy to the family and friends of Schultz.

 

