WIND LAKE — More than 20 children received free vision screenings and learned about the importance of staying healthy at a free health fair hosted by The Wind Lake Lions Club on Saturday.
The health fair, which took place at the Norway Town Hall from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., also included information about nutrition, diabetes and childhood cancer. These subjects are important to Janet Klein, secretary of the Wind Lake Lions Club, who helped organize the event.
“If we get one child, one child for all of this, it’s worth it,” she said. “There are no children health fairs in the area … there are health fairs for families, but not for children.”
Vision screenings
Volunteers with the Lions Club said they gave out 13 free vision screenings Saturday. If a child failed the screening, they were given a recommendation to go to an eye doctor. Monica West helped administer the screenings, using a handheld vision screening device that focuses in on an individual’s iris.
“Screening the kids, that’s where it begins, because you can’t have a good student unless the student can read, see a board and know what the teacher is talking about,” said West. “A lot of the kids in different areas don’t get the chance to go to eye screenings.”
If a child has eye problems but no access to insurance the Wind Lake Lions Club said they try to get them access to glasses. They have already helped one child this last year, and three children over the past several years. West also said she helps administer free screenings at five area childcare centers every year.
Blindness prevention and eye care has long been a targeted mission of Lions Clubs International. Fighting childhood cancer and diabetes are also part of the club’s global missions.
Childhood cancer
Dr. Bryon Johnson, the director of the cell therapy lab at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, was also present at the fair discussing cancer treatment for children. A number of area Lions Clubs, through a grant, helped purchase equipment for his lab that helps patients who have blood cancer.
“It’s important for children and parents to recognize warning sings,” said Johnson. “Fortunately, cancer in children is not a frequent disease. It’s much more frequent in adults, but it can still be highly impactful for a family when their child gets cancer.”
Johnson mentioned that current five-year survival rates for children with cancer are over 80 percent, a number that was closer to 60 percent around 30 years ago. Johnson said this is due to new therapies, including cellular and immune therapies, which are helping cure childhood cancer at higher rates.
“It’s good for families to know that their children have a lot of options these days that weren’t there 20 years ago,” he said.
Diabetes and nutrition
Certified members of the club also provided information at the health fair about high blood sugar and staying at a healthy weight. Klein said that knowing signs of diabetes or high blood pressure is important for both children and their parents because of the high number of children getting little exercise these days.
“Let’s say you have a child who is sleepy and has all kind of problems, you might not know they have diabetes,” said Klein.
A pamphlet provided by the club said that some of the signs of hyperglycemia include regularly being thirsty, hungry or sleepy. They said it is very important to check your blood sugar regularly if you show these signs.
Nutrition was also discussed at the health fair, as the club handed out free fruits and vegetable samples to the children who were present. The most important part of a child’s nutrition is eating fruits and vegetables every day, according to Lions Club member Gladys Kubitz.
“I was actually really impressed with how much the kids did choose the fruits and vegetables today,” she said.
The Lions Club members said they offer free admission to their Wisconsin Lions Camp for children who are visually impaired, deaf or have diabetes. Readers can learn more about the camp at wisconsinlionscamp.com.
