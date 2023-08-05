TOWN OF NORWAY — A new fire department to serve the town’s 8,000 residents could be in operation soon, replacing to soon-to-be-defunct Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company.

Work on the transition is taking longer than officials expected when they forecast that the new town-operated fire department would be in service by July.

But those officials say progress is continuing without any sign of obstacles, and residents should be getting fire protection and ambulance service from new town firefighters by October.

Town Chairwoman Jean Jacobson said she expects to see the new taxpayer-funded fire department in service shortly.

“We’re all ready to go,” Jacobson said.

Norway is launching its new department while also talking with neighboring communities about possibly streamlining by creating a regional fire service for several neighboring municipalities.

Discussions about a new town fire department began a year ago as the Wind Lake volunteer operation struggled with a dwindling volunteer base and growing financial challenges. The nonprofit volunteer group has served Norway since 1947.

Now down to just 30 members, the volunteer fire company sought a consolidation plan that involved turning over its facilities and equipment to the town government.

Once the new town firefighters take over, the Wind Lake company will cease to exist.

Wind Lake Fire Chief Justin Lyman said he and his colleagues support the transition, and both sides are moving forward, he said, without any sign of unforeseen issues or disagreements.

“Things are definitely progressing well,” he said.

Lyman would not say whether he is a candidate for a leadership position in the town’s new department. Most Wind Lake personnel are expected to assume positions in the new organization.

The town’s Norway Fire Commission met Monday to discuss hiring a fire chief, filling other staff positions and moving forward with other details involved in the new department.

The town government will take over the firehouse at 7857 S. Loomis Road, and a service that cost taxpayers $270,000 a year under a contract with Wind Lake will likely cost $375,000 to $400,000 a year. Officials expect that residents will not mind paying more for improved fire and ambulance protection from a more stable organization.

The two sides have agreed to share the cost of purchasing a new ambulance to replace an outdated vehicle.

Ron Mayer, chairman of the Fire Commission, said seven applicants for fire chief will be interviewed next week. The commission plans to hire a part-time chief and part-time assistant chief to share in the administrative duties of running the department.

“We’re excited about where we’re going with it,” he said.

Mayer said he expects most firefighters, paramedics and other Wind Lake staff to join the town’s department. The town also will advertise for more employees to fill out the new department.

Completing state licensure requirements and obtaining insurance coverage are among the last remaining details to be finished.

Mayer said the new department could be ready to begin work within four to six weeks.

“It’s taking longer than we expected,” he said. “But it’s not a simple process.”

In photos: Racine, Caledonia, South Shore firefighters begin building Habitat for Humanity home Father and son Chief at work Adrian Brooks Kevin Carton Jeff Buenger Racine Fire Department volunteers A young volunteer Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity Firefighters collaborate for Habitat for Humanity