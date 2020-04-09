You are the owner of this article.
Wind Lake barn fire causes estimated $75k in damage
Wind Lake

WIND LAKE — No one was injured in a barn fire on the county's west end Wednesday evening. 

At approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Co. responded to a report of a barn fire in the 8400 block of Racine Avenue (Highway Y), less than a mile north of the Wind Lake business district and Highway 36.

When fire crews arrived, flames were observed coming out of the north side of the structure and smoke was seen coming out all sides of the barn's eaves, Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Co. President Willy Ellertson said. 

Inside the barn, a skid steer loader was discovered to be on fire. It took fire crews about an hour to put out the fire, using roughly 1,700 gallons of water.

The blaze scorched the inside of the north end barn door, but no animals or humans were injured.

"It was a very good save on our part, I think," Ellertson said. 

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage, including the damaged skid steer loader. 

The barn is rented out for boat and camper storage, and none of those items were damaged.

"We are happy it didn't get into those items," Ellertson said.

The fire company did request additional resources from numerous Racine and Waukesha county fire agencies, but most were released not long after being requested.

