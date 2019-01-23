RACINE COUNTY — With the area still reeling from Saturday’s snowfall that left a blanket of more than 10 inches in some areas, another storm dropped up to 7.5 inches from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
The City of Racine was spared from the worst of the storm, with totals ranging from 3.9 to 4.8 inches as of Wednesday afternoon, according to JJ Wood, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Sturtevant’s snowfall totaled just 3.2 inches.
Union Grove saw 4-7 inches and East Troy had 5.5 inches.
Various west-end schools were closed Wednesday: Kansasville Elementary, North Cape Elementary, Union Grove Elementary, Union Grove High School, Waterford Union High School, Waterford Graded School District, Washington-Caldwell School District and Yorkville Elementary School. All Gateway campuses and centers were also closed.
Julie Anderson, director of Racine County Public Works and Development Services, said in an email that snow removal went smoothly throughout Wednesday morning.
There is no more snow in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend, but temperatures will plunge. By Thursday night, the wind chill is expected to be 20 to 30 degrees below zero, continuing through Friday morning, Wood said.
Wind chills will be slightly less harsh Friday through Saturday morning, around 15 to 20 below zero. Air temperature during that period will have highs around 0 degrees. By Sunday, highs could reach almost 10 degrees.
“Dress for the cold, cover all exposed skin and limit your time and exposure outdoors,” Wood said.
