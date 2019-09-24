RACINE — Robin Wilson — co-founder of the popular West Racine coffee shop Wilson's Coffee — died from an illness on Sept. 18. He was 71 years old.
Husband and wife Robin and Diane Wilson opened Wilson's Coffee & Tea in 1991. The shop was originally located at 3113 Washington Ave., but steadily outgrew the original space.
In 2000, the Wilsons bought the former Pfister’s Flowers at their present site, 3306 Washington Ave., and remained in West Racine. The 3,000-square-foot shop, with its tin ceiling and wooden floor, is one of the area’s most popular coffee shops and hangouts.
In 2016, Wilson's Coffee & Tea celebrated its 25th anniversary. Diane and Robin Wilson retired the same year, while their children — Neal and Renae — took over.
Wilson's Coffee and Tea day
Wilson's death came less than two weeks after a Sept. 3 City Council meeting when Mayor Cory Mason proclaimed Aug. 30 Wilson's Coffee and Tea Day.
The proclamation acknowledges the family-owned shop as a gathering place for the community, which supports nonprofits, grassroots groups and education initiatives.
“Wilson’s serves as a meeting space for elected officials to meet their constituents, for authors to write books, for activists to meet to improve the community, for newborn babies to be presented to the neighborhood, for candidates to shake hands with voters, for the French club to converse in French and for people to connect with friends new and old,” the proclamation read.
“And … the pairing of a Wilson’s morning glory muffin with a freshly brewed Kenya AA coffee might be one of the best combinations known to humanity.”
The proclamation was made after Alderman Jeff Coe of the 1st District heard that Wilson had entered hospice care. Coe approached Mason’s office, wanting to commemorate Wilson’s contributions to the community.
During the public announcements portion of the meeting, Coe said that Wilson was “pretty sick” and asked that everyone, “keep the Wilson family in your prayers.”
“This place has been like a second home to me,” Coe said. “I’ve met people from a lot of different countries in this place, I’ve had a lot of different meetings in there and just sharing their coffee to anybody and everybody. Because it’s a wonderful place to go, it’s a wonderful family atmosphere and they’re very wonderful people and I want you to keep them in your thoughts.”
Mason added that Wilson's has been a home base for his political career.
“When you’re a state legislator you don’t get an office so my office was Wilson’s Coffee and Tea,” said Mason. “When all three of our kids were born that was where we brought them was to Wilson’s Coffee. When I was convincing my wife that Racine was a place to move to, a good coffee shop like Wilson’s was the deal maker in the whole thing.”
Regulars share memories
On a slow weekday afternoon, the coffee shop is peppered with regulars who say they go to the coffee shop almost daily.
Terry Lynch lives about a block away from Wilson's. Aside from the convenience and the coffee, he came for the atmosphere. "Robin and Diane were a big part of creating that atmosphere."
Lynch called Wilson's the "heart and soul" of Racine's business community.
Lynch was also good friends with Robin. The two shared a love of baseball and went to Brewers and Cubs games together.
"I enjoyed talking to him about politics and public issues but especially sports," said Lynch. "He thought about a lot of things so we had great conversations."
"It's a haven. People can come no matter what their lives are like, they can escape to a place they enjoy, meeting people," said Lynch. "This business over the years has become part of the soul of the community."
John Kowbel is also a Wilson's regular who knew Robin well.
"He cared about West Racine and what was going on in the community," said Kowbel. "It's become a big family of people coming in here; it's a family environment."
Mary Ann Ortmayer also remembered Robin's sharp memory, saying Robin remembered every rock band and their songs. They'd reminisce about when the Milwaukee Braves won the World Series in 1957. He was also famous for his dry sense of humor.
"He always ended every (conversation) with a laugh," Ortmayer said. "I'll miss him."
A date for a memorial service for Wilson has not yet been decided, but is expected to be in mid-October at the coffee shop, according to Wilson Funeral Home, which is handling the arrangements.