Willkomm raises $145K for homeless shelters over last 10 years

STURTEVANT — The Willkomm Companies’ 10th annual charity fundraiser benefiting two local homeless shelters concluded Dec. 6 at the company’s Christmas party.

Representatives from the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) of Racine and the Shalom Center of Kenosha were each presented with a $7,000 check for the shelters.

Over the past 10 years, Willkomm Companies has raised more than $145,000 for these two homeless shelters.

The company uses the event as the final piece of the fundraiser. Employees took part in a 50/50 raffle and contributed $342 towards the total.

For the month prior, its employees at Willkomm’s 10 locations asked customers to help raise money for the shelters.

The Willkomm Companies is a family-owned business that has been serving southeastern Wisconsin for three generations.

Since 1946, the Willkomm family has been committed to supporting and strengthening its ongoing relationship within the community.

On Tuesday the company announced it will be closing the Willkomm gas station at Spring Street and Highway 31 in Mount Pleasant. But the restaurant there and Rocket Wash car wash will remain open.

