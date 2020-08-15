WILL threatens Racine Unified with legal action over private school busing

“We have worked closely with DPI in the development of this plan to ensure it follows state statute,” Tapp said. “We are prepared to begin busing more than 1,700 private and parochial school students next week.”

Different start-up plans

Racine Unified is planning to start the school year virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many if not all of the private schools within its boundaries are set to welcome kids back into their buildings.

In its letter to Unified, WILL claims that the district plans to drop some students off at 9 a.m., for example, when their classes begin at 8 a.m., or to pick them up at 4 p.m. when school ends at 3:15.

“RUSD knows that it provides transportation for only a small fraction of the total student body at those schools, so that those students who rely upon RUSD for transportation will miss the first hour of school and then will have to remain at their schools for an hour after school is over to wait for transportation home,” WILL says in its letter to Racine Unified.

Tapp said that adding to its transportation challenges this year is its effort to ensure that routes remain consistent whether Unified students are attending in person or not.