RACINE COUNTY — After a storm that brought more than 2 inches of rainfall across the greater Racine area, a rise in the Root River may cause some minor flooding near the Village of Raymond. However, even though the city saw 2.27 inches of rainfall, no flooding is expected along the river in the City of Racine.
The Root River is expected to crest at just below 6 ½ feet over the weekend, but “we really don’t expect that to get any higher,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Cameron Miller told The Journal Times.
Several boat docks along the Root River in the City of Racine were seen partially or mostly submerged Wednesday afternoon following the rains.
Further west near Raymond, the river height isn’t expected to start dropping until next week. When it crests over the weekend, “expect some flooding in backyards along the river, but nothing too major,” Miller said.
Flooding has been worse further north and west. Parts of northeastern Minnesota saw as many as five inches of rainfall.
In Fort Atkinson, a possible tornado was reported Tuesday during a storm that damaged roofs and blew out windows.
Sheboygan also saw multiple roads close due to flooding.
A flash flood watch was announced Tuesday night and remained in effect into Wednesday morning for parts of Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.
Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
Is the picture selection handled by some automated computer program. Am article about how any flooding along the Root River will be minor is followed by a bunch of pictures of major flooding elsewhere from the last dozen years.
