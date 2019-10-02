{{featured_button_text}}
Root River, Oct. 2

The end of a boat dock along the Root River, just south of the State Street Bridge, is underwater after more than 2 inches of rainfall raised the river's height.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RACINE COUNTY — After a storm that brought more than 2 inches of rainfall across the greater Racine area, a rise in the Root River may cause some minor flooding near the Village of Raymond. However, even though the city saw 2.27 inches of rainfall, no flooding is expected along the river in the City of Racine.

The Root River is expected to crest at just below 6 ½ feet over the weekend, but “we really don’t expect that to get any higher,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Cameron Miller told The Journal Times.

Several boat docks along the Root River in the City of Racine were seen partially or mostly submerged Wednesday afternoon following the rains.

Root River, Oct. 2

A long-damaged dock sits more submerged than normal along the Root River, just south of the State Street Bridge, after more than 2 inches of rainfall raised the river height slightly.

Further west near Raymond, the river height isn’t expected to start dropping until next week. When it crests over the weekend, “expect some flooding in backyards along the river, but nothing too major,” Miller said.

Flooding has been worse further north and west. Parts of northeastern Minnesota saw as many as five inches of rainfall.

In Fort Atkinson, a possible tornado was reported Tuesday during a storm that damaged roofs and blew out windows.

Sheboygan also saw multiple roads close due to flooding.

A flash flood watch was announced Tuesday night and remained in effect into Wednesday morning for parts of Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Lake Michigan is also the highest it's been in decades. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in August that the lake is 16 inches above where it was last year and that it tied a record high set in July 1986.

