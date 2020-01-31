Will Sunny, the Racine Zoo's groundhog, see her shadow? Find out Sunday

RACINE — Will Sunny see her shadow, foretelling the possibility of six more weeks of winter? Find out on Sunday, when the Racine Zoo’s resident groundhog makes her prediction.
“Sunny is not a fan of this recent weather, but she understands she’s got an important job to do. It’s her big day,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo in a press statement.
This is Sunny’s sixth Groundhog Day at the zoo. During the rest of the year, Sunny serves as a Conservation Education Animal Ambassador. This year, according to the zoo staff, Sunny hopes to visit schools and events during the year to educate and encourage environmental stewardship.
According to the press statement: Groundhogs, also called woodchucks, are the largest members of the squirrel family, typically weighing 12 to 15 pounds and live six to eight years. They are omnivores, eating anything available including eggs, insects, seeds, vegetables and fruits. They can whistle when they’re frightened or looking for a mate and can climb trees, dig and swim with ease.
They don’t bury their food like squirrels do, instead they go into hibernation in the late fall. During this time, their body temperatures drop significantly, their heartbeats slow from 80 to 5 beats per minute and they can lose 30 percent of their body fat.