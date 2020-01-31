You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Will Sunny, the Racine Zoo's groundhog, see her shadow? Find out Sunday
0 comments
alert top story

Will Sunny, the Racine Zoo's groundhog, see her shadow? Find out Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Sunny the groundhog

Sunny, the Racine Zoo's groundhog, did not see her shadow in 2019, predicting an early spring. Find out this year's prediction on Sunday. 

 JAKE HILL, for The Journal Times

RACINE — Will Sunny see her shadow, foretelling the possibility of six more weeks of winter? Find out on Sunday, when the Racine Zoo’s resident groundhog makes her prediction.

“Sunny is not a fan of this recent weather, but she understands she’s got an important job to do. It’s her big day,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo in a press statement.

This is Sunny’s sixth Groundhog Day at the zoo. During the rest of the year, Sunny serves as a Conservation Education Animal Ambassador. This year, according to the zoo staff, Sunny hopes to visit schools and events during the year to educate and encourage environmental stewardship.

According to the press statement: Groundhogs, also called woodchucks, are the largest members of the squirrel family, typically weighing 12 to 15 pounds and live six to eight years. They are omnivores, eating anything available including eggs, insects, seeds, vegetables and fruits. They can whistle when they’re frightened or looking for a mate and can climb trees, dig and swim with ease.

They don’t bury their food like squirrels do, instead they go into hibernation in the late fall. During this time, their body temperatures drop significantly, their heartbeats slow from 80 to 5 beats per minute and they can lose 30 percent of their body fat.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News