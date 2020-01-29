Will shoreline battering bring federal aid?

Wisconsin’s estimated damages from the storms needed to exceed about $8 million to trigger a FEMA assessment, Maack said, and southeastern Wisconsin alone far surpassed that number.

Maack said at this point the first step is for each municipality to estimated its damage amount and submit that number to FEMA. The second step is a FEMA review of those numbers. The agency can reject certain items, accept them or, “They might even say, ‘We think a higher number is appropriate,’” he said.

The third step could be the governor requesting the president issue a disaster declaration to help restore damages to the public sector.

Restoration only

FEMA’s standard will be restoration, Maack continued — not mitigation nor improvements — in other words, what it will take to put things back to the way they were.

One improvement Rooney would like to consider, he said earlier, is the shoreline fortification along Pershing Park Drive, which he said is outdated. “It appears like it’s protected, but the materials placed there aren’t really the proper materials,” he said.