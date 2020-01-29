Will shoreline battering bring federal aid?

RACINE COUNTY — Gov. Tony Evers is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to do a preliminary damage estimate of severe winter storm and lake shore flooding that struck southeastern Wisconsin earlier this month.
The process is the first step in determining whether Wisconsin will request a federal disaster declaration.
Evers said Tuesday the storm, combined with high water levels on Lake Michigan, resulted in “significant shoreline damage to public infrastructure" in southeastern Wisconsin. Doing the assessments will help determine whether communities may qualify for federal aid to help them rebuild, he said.
The storms and high waves struck the coastline on Jan. 10-12. As of Monday afternoon, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties had reported a combined estimate of $30 million in damage to public infrastructure from the storms and flooding, although those preliminary numbers were expected to be updated.
The current damage estimate for Racine County was about $6.45 million — greater than the previous estimate of $5.1 million. David Maack, Racine County emergency management coordinator, said the vast majority of that was for the City of Racine; Wind Point’s total is only about $20,000 to $30,000.
“That can radically change when you get into actual projects,” Maack added.
Racine Public Works Commissioner John Rooney said the city’s damages from the storms total an estimated $6.424 million:
- Carre-Hogle Park — $385,000;
- Samuel Myers Park — $604,000;
- Pershing Park/boat launch — $4.25 million;
- North and Zoo beaches — $1.1 million; and
- Shoop Park — $85,000.
During the week following the storms, Rooney told The Journal Times, “This is something I’ve never seen before, and I’ve been in this community my entire life.”
Rooney attributed the extent of the damage to not only high wind and water but to the mild winter Racine has experienced so far. Without ice built up along the coast, there was nothing to buffer the shoreline from the waves.
Steps toward federal aid
The governor's office said FEMA is expected to assess damage to public infrastructure next week in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave issued a declaration of emergency on Jan. 17 as a response to the storm damage, two days after Racine Mayor Cory Mason made a similar declaration. Those declarations helped pave the way for Racine County to possibly get some federal aid to help protect its lakefront.
Wisconsin’s estimated damages from the storms needed to exceed about $8 million to trigger a FEMA assessment, Maack said, and southeastern Wisconsin alone far surpassed that number.
Maack said at this point the first step is for each municipality to estimated its damage amount and submit that number to FEMA. The second step is a FEMA review of those numbers. The agency can reject certain items, accept them or, “They might even say, ‘We think a higher number is appropriate,’” he said.
The third step could be the governor requesting the president issue a disaster declaration to help restore damages to the public sector.
Restoration only
FEMA’s standard will be restoration, Maack continued — not mitigation nor improvements — in other words, what it will take to put things back to the way they were.
One improvement Rooney would like to consider, he said earlier, is the shoreline fortification along Pershing Park Drive, which he said is outdated. “It appears like it’s protected, but the materials placed there aren’t really the proper materials,” he said.
Pleasant Prairie resident Charlotte Brengel, who lost nearly 40 feet of her lakeside backyard as a result of the storm's erosion, was hoping FEMA would provide help, since, for her and other lakefront property owners, there's no such thing as "erosion insurance."
Brengel told The Journal Times on Jan. 13, “There’s nothing to help us.”
Journal Times Reporter Adam Rogan and the Associated Press contributed to this report.