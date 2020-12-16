Will I have to pay to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Almost certainly not, officials say

Most, if not all, Wisconsinites who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will receive the vaccine without a direct charge. "Everyone should be able to get the vaccine with no money out of your pocket,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said Monday.

Firstly, the federal government has already bought more than 100 million doses of Pfizer's FDA-approved vaccine. So the vaccine itself is “pre-paid with your tax dollars,” Van Dijk said.

But, as CNET reported this week “just because the vaccine itself is free doesn't mean you won't get a bill. Many providers can legally charge an administration fee for giving the shot to patients, according to the CDC.”

Health care providers may charge an administration fee — i.e. paying for the medical expertise to put the shot in the arm, not paying for the shot itself.