Wild Root Market Walton Avenue location no longer happening

RACINE — The Wild Root Market Cooperative is no longer pursuing opening a market at 500 Walton Ave., the organization’s Board of Directors informed owners this week.

According to the press release, the decision regarding the $5 million project was made in collaboration with the City of Racine, which had released $175,000 of a promised project grant of up to $390,000 to help with the purchase of the Walton building; the National Cooperative Bank which had made a commitment to make a loan to the project; IFF and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, to name a few.

“This was an extraordinarily difficult decision for our board, and one we made with great care,” said Board President Gloria Randall-Hewitt. “Based on a continued funding gap to open the market, coupled with the uncertainty of future store viability within the novel COVID-19 context, we believe out of respect for our owners and the community at large it was our fiduciary responsibility to make this decision.”

The over 1,200 owners of Wild Root Market who made loans to the project are set to have their funds returned, according to the press release. More than 100 of the owners had committed to lending the project over $1 million.