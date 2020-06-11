Wild Root Market Walton Avenue location no longer happening

RACINE — The Wild Root Market Cooperative is no longer pursuing opening a market at 500 Walton Ave., the organization’s Board of Directors informed owners this week.
According to the press release, the decision regarding the $5 million project was made in collaboration with the City of Racine, which had released $175,000 of a promised project grant of up to $390,000 to help with the purchase of the Walton building; the National Cooperative Bank which had made a commitment to make a loan to the project; IFF and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, to name a few.
“This was an extraordinarily difficult decision for our board, and one we made with great care,” said Board President Gloria Randall-Hewitt. “Based on a continued funding gap to open the market, coupled with the uncertainty of future store viability within the novel COVID-19 context, we believe out of respect for our owners and the community at large it was our fiduciary responsibility to make this decision.”
The over 1,200 owners of Wild Root Market who made loans to the project are set to have their funds returned, according to the press release. More than 100 of the owners had committed to lending the project over $1 million.
In terms of the what this means for the City, “the only transaction financially that occurred between Wild Root and the City was a payment of $175,000 for the purchase of the building they wished to house the co-op on Walton. Currently that building is owned by Wild Root. They could choose to deed that over to the City. In the agreement with the City, there is not an obligation for them to return the $175,000,” Racine Communication Director Shannon Powell said in an email.
“We were certainly disheartened to hear the news about Wild Root,” Powell said. “Their board and leadership team are a bunch of really dedicated and amazing people, who have the best intentions and interests of the community in mind.”
While this project is being left behind, the press release stated that the Board of Directors will continue to “explore ways to fulfill the mission of the co-op.”
“We are deeply appreciative to Racine Mayor Cory Mason, our financial partners at NCB and IFF, and the many others who believed in the vision of Wild Root Market and helped to validate that our dream had significant merit and was worthy of their investment,” Randall-Hewitt said. “Most notably, we are thankful to our owners who committed their hearts and minds to the Co-op over the past ten years. We are hopeful that the vision of a healthier, more equitable, and economically vibrant Racine County remains a vision that we can all continue to be committed to in the years ahead.”
