RACINE — The Wild Root Market Cooperative said Sunday is a hard deadline for hitting their fundraising goal of $1.125 million.
The cooperative board secretary Margie Michicich said the push for more owner investments were prompted by their board meeting last week where they discussed pending deadlines
The offer to purchase the building at 500 Walton Ave., the proposed site for the market, is scheduled to expire on Oct. 1. A pre-committed loan from the National Cooperative Bank for construction and equipment is contingent on the co-op coming up with $1.125 million in owner loans and donations.
On Sept. 13, the co-op announced the fundraising deadline on Facebook and started the push for more owners to provide loans. At that time, the co-op reported it had $831,500.
Since then the deadline has been pushed back as more loans came in. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, the co-op had cleared $1 million and needed $76,700. Whether they reach their goal before Monday’s meeting will determine the project’s next steps.
“The gap that remains, we’re pretty confident we’ll be able to reach that based on the momentum we’ve seen in past week,” said Michicich.
Community support
The co-op was formed in 2011 and, should it meet its fundraising goals, is aiming for an opening sometime in 2019. Michicich said that the average co-op takes five to seven years to open.
“We feel like we’re right on track,” said Michicich. “We’re hitting our benchmarks in terms of ownership growth and having identified a really strong location, are doing well with the capitalization.”
Wild Root has already received significant financial support, including a $390,000 grant from the city’s Redevelopment Authority, which also granted it a $100,000 challenge grant.
The proposal for the 7,700 square-foot retail space includes a delicatessen and café, local and organic meat, eggs and produce, bulk foods, bakery, wine and beer, supplements and more. Wild Root says the grocery store will create about 50 jobs, all of which will pay above minimum wage.
Michicich emphasized that the project could still fall through if the remaining funding does not come in before the board’s meeting on Monday.
“We really do need to close that gap,” she said. “We really do need to close that goal.”
Interested donors are encouraged to call 262-770-5114 or email info@wildrootmarket.com.
For information, visit https://www.wildrootmarket.coop/
