RACINE — It came down to the final hours of the final day, but Wild Root Market has officially reached its $1.125 million goal and is looking forward to opening its north-side food cooperative sometime next year.
The goal was reached Sunday night, the final day of fundraising. The offer to purchase the building at 500 Walton Ave., the proposed site for the market, is scheduled to expire on Oct. 1, and the Wild Root board will have until then to finalize its purchase offer, co-op officials said.
A pre-committed loan from the National Cooperative Bank for construction and equipment was contingent on the co-op coming up with $1.125 million in owner loans and donations.
On Sept. 13, the co-op announced the fundraising deadline on Facebook and started the push for more owners to provide loans.
“We’re on track with our projected timeline that we laid out,” Wild Root board member Paul Sloth said Monday night. “We’re committed to negotiating the additional financing and conditions to move the project forward.”
The final stretch of fundraising came through loans by Wild Root Market owner/members. About $4,600 was lent on average from more than 1,100 owners/members, according to Wild Root.
“The owner investment program was a critical milestone,” Sloth said.
“We’re thrilled. We’re immensely grateful to all the owners who stepped up with the loans,” Wild Root Market Secretary Margie Michicich said Monday.
Michicich said she wasn’t worried about reaching the goal, despite having still been more than $400,000 short two weeks ago. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the cooperative still needed another $76,700.
“We were confident. The loans continued coming in all day long,” she said.
The bulk of Wild Root’s funding would come in the form of a loan from the National Cooperative Bank in Washington, D.C.
The Racine Redevelopment Authority and City Council earlier this year approved providing the co-op a grant of up to $390,000, including a dollar-for-dollar challenge grant of up to $100,000. The co-op has earned that challenge grant, city officials have announced.
The Wild Root Market Board of Directors was meeting Monday night to discuss and outline its next steps.
The market plan
The cooperative, formed in 2011, is trying to open a full-service grocery store with 7,700 square feet of retail space, at an estimated cost of $5.2 million, in a former medical building two blocks from the Racine Zoo. The plan includes a delicatessen and café, local and organic meat, eggs and produce; bulk foods; bakery; wine and beer; supplements and more. Wild Root says the grocery store will create about 50 jobs, all of which will pay above minimum wage.
Although the Wild Root Market would be member-owned, returning the profits to its members, it would be a for-profit operation that would increase the amount of property taxes paid to the city on the now-vacant building.
The co-op expects to make between $5 million and $6 million in its first year, and at least 20 percent would come from sales of products produced within 100 miles of the market.
For more information, visit wildrootmarket.coop or email info@wildrootmarket.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.