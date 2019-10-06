{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — Organizers and board members of the proposed Wild Root Market co-op are worried they do not have the capital they need to open a grocery store next year and are turning to the Racine County Board for help.

The grand opening for the project, which is eight years in the making, is dependent on the county loaning Wild Root the money it is asking for — a $739,000 “collateralized loan.”

If the county does not approve the loan, Wild Root organizers say they are carefully considering next steps for the future of the operation.

At the Racine County Finance and Human Resources Committee meeting on Wednesday, officials from Wild Root gave their pitch to the committee members for the funding that would go toward additional costs of the building construction, supplies and equipment.

Gloria Randall-Hewitt, president of the Wild Root Board of Directors, told the committee members the purpose of the co-op and the work that has been done by Wild Root backers so far.

Wild Root has purchased a building located at 500 Walton Ave., Racine, Randall-Hewitt said, with the help of a $390,000 grant from the City of Racine of which $175,000 was used to purchase the building.

If the project does not go through, the city could take possession of the building.

Randall-Hewitt added that Wild Root has about $840,000 in an escrow account and $1.1 million in private loans.

Those wishing to be a member can pay a one-time $200 fee and so far Wild Root has about 1,200 members. Once construction begins, the organization anticipates their membership to grow to 1,500 members if and when doors open.

Those funds plan to go toward the construction costs along with supplies, equipment and payroll for the employees.

“We believe in this project and we believe in the impact, the positive impact in the City of Racine and Racine County,” Randall-Hewitt said.

Wild Root officials estimate the county could receive 250% to 300% return on its investment “every year.” However, those officials also estimate that the co-op will not become profitable until its third year of operation.

Supervisor concerns

When the idea of the Wild Root grocery store was first pitched in 2011, much of Downtown Racine was a “food desert” as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and this project was to provide healthy food options to residents in and near Downtown.

Over the summer, two smaller grocery stores announced plans to establish shops Downtown, Smart Mart, at 400 Main St. and Market on Main, 433 Main St.

County Board Supervisor John Wisch of Caledonia said it is easier to go into grocery stores and buy organic and natural foods.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit more difficult here and the time frame that’s involved … I’m a little skeptical,” Wisch said, adding healthier food options typically means the food will be more expensive and there will likely be more competition with companies like Kroger and Roundy’s. “They have a much larger buying capacity to get better discounts than what you’re going to be able to obtain.”

County Board President Russell Clark, although not on the committee, was present at the meeting and was allowed to ask questions.

Clark, of Racine, questioned Wild Root officials on their estimates for construction costs, which according to the Wild Root officials will be about $2.2 million, but that estimate is based on 2017 projections.

“Everything we’re doing now, we’re looking at increases of 30, 40%, how are you absorbing that into this equation?” Clark asked.

“We’ll have to work on that,” Randall-Hewitt responded. “We’ll have to make adjustments is basically what it comes down to.”

Randall-Hewitt added there is an “overrun allowance” within their estimates, at about 10% of the overall costs of the building, construction and improvements.

“We will have to refresh everything to see if anything needs to be adjusted but there is an overrun allowance,” Randall-Hewitt said. “These things have to be developed.”

The committee plans on discussing and possibly taking action on the proposal at its Oct. 24 meeting.

