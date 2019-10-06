YORKVILLE — Organizers and board members of the proposed Wild Root Market co-op are worried they do not have the capital they need to open a grocery store next year and are turning to the Racine County Board for help.
The grand opening for the project, which is eight years in the making, is dependent on the county loaning Wild Root the money it is asking for — a $739,000 “collateralized loan.”
If the county does not approve the loan, Wild Root organizers say they are carefully considering next steps for the future of the operation.
At the Racine County Finance and Human Resources Committee meeting on Wednesday, officials from Wild Root gave their pitch to the committee members for the funding that would go toward additional costs of the building construction, supplies and equipment.
Gloria Randall-Hewitt, president of the Wild Root Board of Directors, told the committee members the purpose of the co-op and the work that has been done by Wild Root backers so far.
Wild Root has purchased a building located at 500 Walton Ave., Racine, Randall-Hewitt said, with the help of a $390,000 grant from the City of Racine of which $175,000 was used to purchase the building.
If the project does not go through, the city could take possession of the building.
Randall-Hewitt added that Wild Root has about $840,000 in an escrow account and $1.1 million in private loans.
Those wishing to be a member can pay a one-time $200 fee and so far Wild Root has about 1,200 members. Once construction begins, the organization anticipates their membership to grow to 1,500 members if and when doors open.
Those funds plan to go toward the construction costs along with supplies, equipment and payroll for the employees.
“We believe in this project and we believe in the impact, the positive impact in the City of Racine and Racine County,” Randall-Hewitt said.
Wild Root officials estimate the county could receive 250% to 300% return on its investment “every year.” However, those officials also estimate that the co-op will not become profitable until its third year of operation.
Supervisor concerns
When the idea of the Wild Root grocery store was first pitched in 2011, much of Downtown Racine was a “food desert” as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and this project was to provide healthy food options to residents in and near Downtown.
Over the summer, two smaller grocery stores announced plans to establish shops Downtown, Smart Mart, at 400 Main St. and Market on Main, 433 Main St.
County Board Supervisor John Wisch of Caledonia said it is easier to go into grocery stores and buy organic and natural foods.
“I think it’s going to be a little bit more difficult here and the time frame that’s involved … I’m a little skeptical,” Wisch said, adding healthier food options typically means the food will be more expensive and there will likely be more competition with companies like Kroger and Roundy’s. “They have a much larger buying capacity to get better discounts than what you’re going to be able to obtain.”
County Board President Russell Clark, although not on the committee, was present at the meeting and was allowed to ask questions.
Clark, of Racine, questioned Wild Root officials on their estimates for construction costs, which according to the Wild Root officials will be about $2.2 million, but that estimate is based on 2017 projections.
“Everything we’re doing now, we’re looking at increases of 30, 40%, how are you absorbing that into this equation?” Clark asked.
“We’ll have to work on that,” Randall-Hewitt responded. “We’ll have to make adjustments is basically what it comes down to.”
Randall-Hewitt added there is an “overrun allowance” within their estimates, at about 10% of the overall costs of the building, construction and improvements.
“We will have to refresh everything to see if anything needs to be adjusted but there is an overrun allowance,” Randall-Hewitt said. “These things have to be developed.”
The committee plans on discussing and possibly taking action on the proposal at its Oct. 24 meeting.
The start of a countywide, worldwide food tour
Racine is one of those old towns that keeps finding different areas for breaths of new life. Lake Michigan may be 1 billion years old, but the 50 sandy acres of North Beach in Racine keeps getting recognized as one of the most well-kept, kid-friendly and eventful beaches in the country — according to Parents and Midwest Living magazines.
And the beach might be a good place to burn some calories after this eating and imbibing on this all-Racine food tour: from a locally famous bakery item to secret family recipes to brand-new trendy eateries, this city’s food scene has worldwide roots.
Pizza, plus other ethnic food across town
Here’s the thing about Racine: There’s a lot of pizza. The city (as well as the rest of southeast Wisconsin) has had a strong Italian presence since the end of the 19th century.
Fresh off the boat, most of Wisconsin’s Italian-American immigrants had a tough time. Their olive skin left them ostracized, and learning a trade was a challenge when few spoke English.
This led to the forming of tight-knit groups, allowing their homeland’s traditions to lay down deeper roots in the New World.
Now, a full century later, those roots have grown into perpetually blossoming businesses where pizza remains king.
The iconic crunchy thin crust of Wells Brothers (2148 Mead St., Mount Pleasant) has kept this pizza joint in business since 1921, and it commonly places first in the yearly fan-voted Best of Racine contest. In 2006, Wells Brothers was named one of America’s top 10 pizzerias by the dining editors of Chicago Magazine, who described their pies “impossibly thin” and “impossibly crunchy.”
Bill Rivers, the owner of Wells Brothers, agrees: “I just don’t think there’s anything that tastes like our sauce and dough.” The secret to that ever-so-thin crust is the pizza roller that squeezes the dough between two rollers — a device that has lasted through the decades.
The most common runner-up for Racine’s best pizza are Infusino’s (3225 Rapids Drive) whose fluffy virgin crust is a favorite of The Journal Times’ newsroom, especially when it comes topped with the full slices of tomato, ham and pepperoni in the house special: Pizza A La Calabrese.
There’s also Mike & Angelo’s (6214 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant), which is known for its thin crust and has a sit-down atmosphere that seems straight out of The Godfather films.
Foreign Flavors
Foreign flavors continue to leave their thumbprints all over Racine’s food scene.
Chef Manny Salinas at Olde Madrid (418 Sixth St.) — a popular Spanish eatery in Downtown Racine that doesn’t have time for reservations, so make sure to show up with time to spare — learned the traditions of tapas from his Spanish mother, and they form the foundation for his restaurant. One of those traditions is strolling through the dining room, asking diners about their meals.
"My parents taught me to be polite, and I'm old-school basically," Salinas said in 2016. "I think it's very important that the customer see who's actually behind the scenes, who is making the food and who owns the place. And they take that to heart, that you come out and talk to them and actually stand by the food … I just want to appreciate the people that come here and I want to let them know that I appreciate them."
Main Moon (3900 Erie St.) and Main Moon 2 (4915 Washington Ave.), a pair of immigrant-owned restaurants, epitomize what you think of when you want “Chinese food.”
And Chit Chaat, the punny name of a new restaurant that’s proud to be “half Pakistani and half American,” offers an authentic spread of tapas-style dishes of varying spiciness alongside a chai tea/espresso bar. It’s owned by a youthful Pakistan native and his American wife who met in Japan before bringing Middle Eastern dishes to Wisconsin.
A lesson in language: “Chaat” (pronounced so it rhymes with “hot”) is a type of “savory snack” often served out of roadside carts across the Indian subcontinent, and now available in Downtown Racine.
Wine break
Every city in this state has a bar or two (most have more), but not all of them have a Downtown wine bar.
The aptly named Uncorkt, 240 Main St., which has been named Best Wine Store in the county four years running, does more than offer salutations. With classes in wine pairings and a craft beer roster rivaling its wine selection, the staff of Uncorkt aim to educate their patrons on the intricacies of the drinks.
Owner Tony Bigonia says his store's success comes from "the atmosphere, the camaraderie of being a customer here, like the old show 'Cheers.' You come as a stranger, you leave as a friend."
A Racine stop is not complete without kringle
You can't talk about Racine food without mentioning the kringle.
Southeastern Wisconsinites have developed a sweet twist on what had been a pretzel-like baked good from Denmark made using hand-rolled dough, folded as many as 81 times, if not more.
The kringle — often filled with fruits, nuts and creams — is tough to find anywhere in the U.S. outside of Racine.
O&H Danish Bakery is by far the most popular, with multiple locations across the area dating back to 1949. O&H Danish Bakery has locations at 5910 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; 1841 Douglas Ave., Racine; and 4006 Durand Ave., Racine
But for more traditional takes on the delicacy, Bendtsen’s Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., and Larsen Bakery, 3311 Washington Ave., in Uptown offer the flakiest of crusts.
Despite his family’s impact on Racine’s kringle culture, Donald Hutchinson — whose parents took over Larsen Bakery in 1969 — takes little credit for the cravings his Danish dishes feed.
“We’re blessed and busy,” Hutchinson said. “It’s unique … The customers are the ones who made it famous.”
Music too
At The Nash, 522 6th St., you can have your rock ‘n’ roll and ride it too. The two-story, dual-focus establishment features an Indian Motorcycle dealership on the first floor, but it often converts into a concert venue with an upstairs bar, providing music-lovers a unique view of bands playing down below. When the weather’s right, the music and quaffs are moved outside.
For a more traditional concert venue — known for its heavier choices of rock, drawing national acts from The Iron Maidens to 10 Years to Pop Evil to Mushroomhead — there’s Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave, just west of Interstate 94.
More must see places across Racine
In case you are still looking for something special check out one of these four restaurants. You will not leave hungry!
Blue Bear
2920 Taylor Ave.
After opening in 2016, the Blue Bear quickly became a favorite of locals desiring from-scratch meals, particularly those searching for vegan-friendly and gluten-free options. With new locations planned, this cat — err, bear — is out of the bag.
Butcher & Barrel Gastropub
300 Sixth St.
Steaks and seafood are the powerhouses of this classy pub that classifies itself as "A Modern Supper Club," although the burgers with toasted buns and specialty mac 'n' cheese shouldn't be overlooked.
Kewpee
520 Wisconsin Ave.
Ignore the dozens of baby dolls sitting behind the glass display case, and step into a diner that hasn't changed much since the 1920s — despite changing locations a couple times in its nearly 100-year history. Burgers made with fresh beef, fries and homemade root beer lead this cash-only menu.
Maple Table
520 Main St.
When this breakfast/lunch place opened in June, the Downtown location on the picaresque Monument Square was flooded with customers. Despite long waits, nobody seemed to leave, believing the well deserved hype of how good the farm-to-table, locally sourced options would be, including California crab cake Benedict and five-egg omelets would be.
"250% to 300% return on its investment “ Red flag in my opinion.
No more money for wild root! That should be the new campaign
I want to build a "smart" grocery store in downtown where everyone buys and pays for things with their smart phones. How much money can I get from the city and county? C'mon, cough up! [innocent]
"Wild Root officials estimate the county could receive 250% to 300% return on its investment “every year.” 300% return on investment----WTF are they smoking? BWA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Racine County is not a bank and to provide almost one million dollars on this risky venture is ludicrous. This co-op needs to go through normal banking channels for the money. If banks don't want to lend the money for this project due to risk, there is no way county dollars should be used…
Why is the city and why would the county invest in the grocery store business with our tax payer money? It’s hard enough for the big boys to make it, and many have failed! This is ridiculous! Get the money to people with better plans. There plan has already wasted enough grant money (provided by taxpayers) and they are only off one million dollars more or so. Laughable!
Wonder if that property has been generating any real income for the County. It's called property taxes.
I cannot believe Wild Root is asking for $. Get REAL. NO!
