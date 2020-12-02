 Skip to main content
Wicklund to again run for Union Grove village president
Union Grove

Wicklund to again run for Union Grove village president

UNION GROVE — Steve Wicklund is taking a second run at being elected Union Grove village president.

Wicklund announced Monday that he intends to run for the office, up for election in April. In his previous run for the office in 2019, Wicklund was defeated by longtime Village President Mike Aimone, 516 votes to 476.

Wicklund and his wife, Cindy, own and operate BSW Electric, 1222 Main St. He is a member of the village’s Community Development Committee, he recently graduated from Leadership Union Grove and is a member and sponsor of the Greater Union Grove Chamber of Commerce.

“Union Grove has so much potential with the large development projects we have on the horizon and we need leadership that gets things done,” Wicklund said in a press release.

He added that the village has “been on auto-pilot” for too long and needs new leadership that will ensure the community grows in a way that taxpayers will endorse.

“When I ran for Village President in 2019, I thought we needed some new ideas and a more dynamic vision for what Union Grove needs to do to keep our small-town feel in light of all of the development that is occurring in Racine County,” Wicklund said. “I’ve enjoyed getting more involved in Union Grove village government and believe I have the ideas and the support to be successful.”

The Union Grove Village President serves a 2-year term.

Steve Wicklund, Union Grove president candidate

Wicklund
