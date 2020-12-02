Wicklund to again run for Union Grove village president

UNION GROVE — Steve Wicklund is taking a second run at being elected Union Grove village president.

Wicklund announced Monday that he intends to run for the office, up for election in April. In his previous run for the office in 2019, Wicklund was defeated by longtime Village President Mike Aimone, 516 votes to 476.

Wicklund and his wife, Cindy, own and operate BSW Electric, 1222 Main St. He is a member of the village’s Community Development Committee, he recently graduated from Leadership Union Grove and is a member and sponsor of the Greater Union Grove Chamber of Commerce.

“Union Grove has so much potential with the large development projects we have on the horizon and we need leadership that gets things done,” Wicklund said in a press release.

He added that the village has “been on auto-pilot” for too long and needs new leadership that will ensure the community grows in a way that taxpayers will endorse.