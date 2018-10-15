WATERFORD — An experienced civil servant and a candidate committed to giving district voters a true philosophical alternative at the polls are on the ballot Nov. 6 for the 83rd Assembly District.
Running are incumbent state Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, who is completing his first term in office, and Democratic challenger Jim Brownlow, also of Muskego, who has unsuccessfully sought the office in 2011 (in a special election), 2012 and 2014.
The district includes the village and town of Waterford in Racine County, as well as the Muskego, Big Bend and Vernon areas of Waukesha County, the Village of Hales Corners in Milwaukee County, and part of the Town of East Troy in Walworth County.
Following are questions posed to the candidates and their answers, in alphabetical order:
Outline your concerns and or ideas for school and university funding:
Brownlow: In Wisconsin, we can afford to fully restore the cuts imposed on our community public schools in 2011 and since. We must use public funds for public schools and stop funding a second school system, the voucher schools, which perform no better than public schools, and which, amazingly, the students of which get more public funds than do students in our public schools!
Wichgers: As long as we have a growing economy and business growth in Wisconsin, the state will continue to benefit from an increase of tax revenue. With increased revenues, as a result of a stable and growing economy, I will continue to support our governor’s commitment to support those initiatives that will invest in our future workforce, including putting tax dollars into UW colleges and tech schools that improve opportunities for our high school graduates right here in Wisconsin.
Outline your concerns and ideas for roads and transportation funding:
Brownlow: In Wisconsin, we can have a robust and modern infrastructure system that includes high-speed Internet, freeways, city streets, bike lanes, sidewalks, and public transportation. The Republican leadership in Madison has had seven years to bring stakeholders together, and all they have done, ironically, is to kick the can down the road through borrowing.
Wichgers: We need to complete the partial audit that was recently performed to further identify waste.
We have roads that have been neglected in our rural areas that need immediate attention. These roads have been mostly neglected because of the depleted road funds from past administrations. As a legislator, I will continue to work with Gov. Walker and my colleagues to take full advantage of our state’s booming economy and replenish those road funds and surpluses to prioritize the projects that are most needed for safety and support commerce in our state.
Outline your concerns and ideas for state prison reform:
Brownlow: In Wisconsin, we have plenty of prisons. It’s costing taxpayers more than the university system. Look at Minnesota, with the same population and demographics, but with half the number of their citizens behind bars. We can invest in programs that keep people out, such as drug and alcohol courts, with treatment options (“treatment instead of prison”), and we can invest in the rehabilitation of the people we have incarcerated. “Old law” prisoners need to have their cases reviewed immediately, because many of them have served their sentences, but are waiting for justice.
Wichgers: What determines a violent offender? Our county and state agencies have gotten soft on crime over the years. There needs to be some clear policies that incarcerate violent criminals. There are more deaths each year from drug overdoses and the rate on incarceration of these drug dealers is grossly disproportionate to the deaths and institutionalized addicts from the proliferation of drug use in our state. There has been over a 725 percent increase of car jackings in Milwaukee since 2014 and the violence in these car jackings has become more violent. Incarceration has not increased proportionally.
With just these two examples we see an increased need for broadening the prison system to protect our communities and create deterrents proportionate to the violence of the threat to public safety.
One Medicaid drug overdose emergency room visit will cost the state $25,000. When we improve the capacity and functionality in or prisons to allow for more drug dealers to do time, we can find a return on our investment with less emergency room visits and a safer and more civilized society.
Do you favor providing state funding to corporations as incentive to draw those to the state or to retain them?
Brownlow: The Republican leadership’s approach to economic development was to create the scandal-plagued WEDC, which doled out awards and incentives to big companies. Real economic development will come from investing in workers and small-business owners throughout our state by refinancing student loans, raising the minimum wage, and helping with health care costs through BadgerCare, as a public option, that anyone could buy.
Wichgers: I very much support the state incentives to Foxconn. Foxconn is an entirely new industry that will serve a global market. Offering incentives to a company that is bringing an entirely new industry to the U.S. and Wisconsin is certainly better than choosing to offer corporate welfare to a desired company. To be clear, the risk to the taxpayers is very low for the investment made. Wisconsinites will not pay the incentives until Foxconn performs first. Secondly the return on our $10 billion investments will yield an estimated 18 to 1 return on our tax dollars. Just to reiterate, 18 to 1 estimated on $10 billion, not million, will go a long way in reducing debt, improving schools, roads, lakes and rivers, healthcare and more. As long as our taxpayer dollars have low risk and offer a return on investment, I will support most incentives to our business community.
Do you think power has become too concentrated in the governor’s office?
Brownlow: In Wisconsin, we recently voted overwhelmingly to keep the state treasurer’s position as an elected, independent position to provide more diverse oversight of the governor and legislature. I supported this because I believe in more democracy, not less, as a way to keep a politician from becoming too powerful.
Wichgers: No.The office of Scott Walker has worked to pass more bipartisan budgetary items and sign into law more legislation than his critics and opponents would like to admit, especially during this election cycle. The current state of power and politics in our governor’s office is serving all people of this state and their communities very well.
