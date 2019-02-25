RACINE — For now, the WIAA is more interested in running state tournaments than trying to take away Hayden Halter’s gold medal.
WIAA Deputy Director Wade Labecki made that point clear on Monday regarding the possible appeal in the case of Waterford High School’s Halter, who won his second Division 1 state wrestling championship last weekend in Madison.
“We will continue to focus on our tournaments,” Labecki wrote in an email. “This week I have state team wrestling. We also have state gymnastics and hockey. Girls basketball is in sectionals week and boys basketball begins with regionals. We won’t have anything to provide you for the near future.”
Halter, a sophomore who won the 120 pound championship last Saturday, was suspended from competing by the WIAA following the Southern Lakes Conference meet on Feb. 2. The suspension would have meant he couldn’t wrestle in regionals, sectionals or the state tournament.
Halter received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the 120-pound SLC championship match against Union Grove sophomore Cade Willis.
Halter was up 7-1 in the third period with 20 seconds left. The two wrestlers stayed interlocked until the buzzer sounded. The referee gave Willis a point for an escape, which made the final score 7-2, and Halter questioned the official’s decision. The referee then penalized him for unsportsmanlike conduct.
“It didn’t make any sense to me,” Halter said on Feb. 4. “To have an escape, you have to be totally separated from your opponent and we were together in those final 20 seconds. I said to the ref, ‘What was that?’ and he gave me an unsportsmanlike conduct call.”
After that call was issued, Halter shook hands with Willis and then flexed his muscles. The referee then assessed a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. WIAA officials at the meet and the next day said Halter could not appeal the suspension.
But Halter’s family went to court to fight the WIAA’s decision.
On Feb. 8, a Racine County Circuit Court judge agreed with the Halters, allowing Hayden to compete at regionals and sectionals. He won the championships at both meets.
Halter completed his championship sweep last Saturday by defeating Pulaski’s Cole Gille 8-3 to win his second straight state title. Halter won the Division 1 106-pound championship last season while wrestling for Burlington High School.
“I hope they drop it at this point,” Waterford wrestling coach Tom Fitzpatrick said on Saturday. “He earned every win he got throughout regionals, sectionals and state and there’s no sense in stripping him of a title.”
Halter’s mother, Brynn, said Monday she hoped that the WIAA would leave things as they are.
“We hope they just drop it,” she said. “We received a really nice email from one of the refs at the tournament, so that made our day.”
