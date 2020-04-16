WIAA still has not made a decision on what will happen with spring high school sports

STEVENS POINT — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has yet to make a decision on what spring high school sports will look like, if they occur at all, now that all schools in the state will be closed for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester because of the extended Safer at Home order issued Thursday.
The WIAA's Board of Control has a video conference to discuss what the next steps should be scheduled for Tuesday.
It already has been rendered impossible for several state tournaments to be held as they normally are, since the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced that all campus events are canceled through the end of June. High school tennis, golf and softball state tournaments are typically held at UW-Madison's campus.
"The Executive Staff has discussed the best and worst case scenarios with the possibility schools may close for the remainder of the school year. Those will be reviewed with guidance from the Board of Control to determine the best course of action," the release said.
513 high schools are members of the WIAA.
College situation
NCAA sports are already suspended for the spring, and the UW System made the controversial decision to say that its current senior spring-sport student-athletes will not be able to return for another year despite never competing in their final year.
The NCAA overreacted in restoring a year of eligibility to spring sports students amid the coronavirus-related shutdown, University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said.
Todd D. Milewski of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.
