WIAA State Wrestling: Burlington's Ehlen wins 145-pound championship in Division 1

Max Ehlen, a senior for Burlington High School, has won the 145-pound championship in Division 1 at the WIAA Division 1 State Individual Wrestling Tournament Saturday. The tournament is being held at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The third-seeded Ehlen (39-6) scored a 2-0 decision over top-seeded Jack Ganos (44-4), a senior for Hartland Arrowhead. Ehen had lost 5-2 to Ganos at the Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna Jan. 4.

The match was in a scoreless tie before Ehlen scored two points in the third period on a reversal.

Ehlen becomes the first Burlington state champion since 2018, when Hayden Halter won at 106 pounds. Halter transferred to Waterford after that season and won another state championship at 120 pounds.

Zach Wallace, a Burlington senior, is scheduled to wrestle for the 195-pound championship later Saturday.

This story will be updated.

