WIAA football: Lutheran, St. Catherine's, Burlington face tough tasks in 3rd round

Division 6

Now that Tenner has secured the state rushing record with 6,903 yards, the Crusaders can focus exclusively on Springs. There is quite a bit on which to focus.

The Ledgers started 0-2, but they played those games without three offensive starters, including quarterback Brayden King. What’s more, those losses were 21-14 to Lake Country Lutheran and 14-7 to Amherst — two programs with a combined record of 20-1.

Springs attacks teams with waves of players. There’s King, who has passed for 577 yards and six touchdowns. And there are running backs David Mueller (1,218 yards, 16 TDs) and Isaac Hyland (792 yards, 12 TDs), among others.

And if King goes to their air, Aiden Ottery and Mueller each average more than 16 yards per reception.

“You’ve got to know your reads and you’ve got to know what you want to take away,” Smith said. “With every offense, you can take something away. How are we playing it? We want them to do something they’re not used to doing.