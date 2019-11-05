The Horlick High School boys volleyball team has a formidable task on its hands Thursday morning.
But the confident Rebels are ready for the challenge.
Horlick makes its ninth appearance in the WIAA State Tournament and once again has drawn Milwaukee Marquette as its quarterfinal opponent.
The Rebels (23-7) are the sixth seed and the defending champion Hilltoppers (20-6) are the third seed. The teams play at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
The last time the two teams played each other at state, in the 2017 quarterfinals, Marquette, which has qualified for every state tournament since 2002, won in three sets on its way to its ninth title.
Things could be very different this time around, Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus said. For starters, her team is on a nine-match winning streak, including three wins at the Southeast Conference Tournament and three more in regional and sectional play, and has won 16 of its last 18 matches. Secondly, the Rebels are a very balanced team, with five players putting down at least 100 kills.
“There’s not any one team (in the tournament) that is unbeatable,” Marcinkus said. “They have balance and we’re balanced against them. We don’t have one star player and the stats are pretty even, so it shows how we stack up.”
“With the momentum we have, our intensity is pretty high — the guys are pretty focused on court and that’s something else that has worked in our favor.
One statistic stands out for Horlick. The Rebels are the most efficient hitting team in the eight-team tournament field with a .409 hitting percentage, led by senior outside hitter Michael Tempesta (309 kills, .357 hitting percentage) and junior outside hitter Connor Singer (270 kills, .423 hitting percentage).
Three others have more than 100 kills and hit better than .375 — senior middle hitter AJ Smithers (154, .444), junior right-side hitter William LaPlante (125, .377) and senior setter/right-side hitter Matt Barrientez (101, .609).
Barrientez, the team captain and the only player left over from the 2017 state team, also is the quarterback of the offense and has compiled 891 assists.
Barrientez has some insight about the Hilltoppers, having played with and against several of their players in club volleyball over the last few years.
“It really helps out a lot,” Barrientez said. “We’re looking at film a lot, trying to figure their weak spots. There are not many weak spots, so we’ll see if we can find the spots we need to exploit.
“It’s all about reading the defense. If I see them all bunched up, I go to the guy on the other side. We have a lot good hitters who are well-rounded and I’m not afraid of going to the outside or to the middle.”
Defensively, junior libero Joe Prudhom has 294 digs, Tempesta has 178 and Singer has 118. The 6-foot-3 Smithers is the block leader with 63 solo blocks and 49 block assists, and Barrientez has 387 solo blocks and 27 assists.
“At any given time, we have five hitters on floor in the front and back rows and that’s an advantage,” Marcinkus said. “We have a fairly strong defense and Smithers in the middle is a big block there and when he and Matt are on the outside, that’s a huge block for us.
“We’re a pretty solid team.”
If Horlick wins, it would play No. 2 seed Germantown, the defending champion, or No. 7 Franklin, a tri-champion of the SEC with Horlick and Kenosha Indian Trail, at 5 p.m. Friday.
Marquette, which has won 12 of its last 14 matches, is also balanced, with five players in triple-digit kills in a range from 168 to 115. Junior outside hitter Thomas Reilly is the leader in kills and senior Nathan Hartshorn is second with 153.
Marcinkus said her boys are ready.
“We’ve been playing pretty solid all-around, offensively and defensively,” she said. “When we have a few mistakes or lulls, we seem to come back right away. We have the mental toughness to pull out big wins.”
Likewise, Barrientez is pleased with his team’s attitude.
“Everybody has stepped up and had a big leadership role,” Barrientez said. “Everyone is determined to win and practice hard.”
